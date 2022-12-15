Today Polyphony Digital released the Patch 1.27 from Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4. The major novelty is undoubtedly represented by the five new racing cars presented in recent days, but there are also changes, new circuits and the resolution of more and less known problems.

As we said, the highlight of the update is the Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo and 4 other cars, protagonists of the Gran Turismo 7 trailer published by Polyphony Digital. They have also been added new events to the World Circuits section and the location “Norway” for Scapes.

As far as changes and improvements are concerned, a problem has been resolved that could compromise game performance if a player played multiple races without leaving the same lobby room and another that caused the message “Abandoning the race could worsen your ratings”.

Gran Turismo 7

Below are the official notes in Italian of the 1.27 Patch of Gran Turismo 7, as reported on the official website:

Car

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm ’20

Bugatti Chiron ’16

Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray ’20

Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo

Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205) ’95 (available for purchase from December 15 at “Legendary Cars”)

The Ferrari Vision Gran Turismo will be available for purchase from “Brand Central” from 23 December. Players who answered the question correctly on day 4 of the “Spectator Giveaways” campaign during the World Finals will have access to the car from December 15th.

Café, new menus

Menu extra 14: Collection: BMW straight-six (from Collector level 37)

Extra Menu 15: Collection: Bugatti (from Collector Level 43)

The new Menu Challenges and Extra Menus will appear after completing Menu Challenge 39 (Championship: World GT) and viewing its ending sequence.

World circuits

The following new events have been added to “World Circuits”:

Nürburgring – European Clubman Cup 600

Mount Panorama Racing Circuit – American 700 Clubman Cup

Autodromo di Monza – Parade of the Hypercars

scapes

The location “Norway” has been added as a section of Scapes.

Multiplayer

Fixed an issue that erroneously caused the message “Abandoning the race may lower your ratings.” upon exiting the lobbies

Fixed an issue that could cause game performance to drop when playing multiple races without leaving the room in the lobby.

Controller steering wheels

Fixed an issue that caused the clutch pedal to become unresponsive on the BMW M2 Competition ’18 with the “Customizable manual gear ratio” option selected.

Audio

Fixed an issue where the used car engine sound would not play correctly.

Other