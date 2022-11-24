Polyphony Digital has published the Patch 1.26 from Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4, which is the long-awaited update for the twenty-fifth anniversary of the series. The novelties are many and include a new circuit and four cars, but perhaps the most interesting one in terms of game dynamics is that finally now you can resell the car, a feature that has been loudly requested by the community since launch.

As stated in the official notes of the update, in fact “The new feature “Car Rating Service” has been added. See the “Car Assessment Service” section of the online manual for more details. The “Car Rating Service” will appear after completing the Menu 39 challenge (Championship: World GT) and viewing its ending sequence.”

Through this option it is therefore possible to sell unused cars. This should lighten the progression of Gran Turismo 7 and make it easier to buy the cars of your interest, one of the elements most criticized by the community.

As explained in the online manual, the “Car Appraisal Service” is located at the top right of the used car dealership screen. The “Car Valuation Service” screen shows a list of cars for which valuation can be requested. What you need to do is select the car you want to sell, then select “Evaluate” to bring up a valuation window.

This feature does have some though small limits. In fact, it is possible to sell an example of the same car model only every 24 hours. Furthermore, it is not possible to resell all cars received via pre-order and special edition bonuses, downloadable content, etc.

Gran Turismo Red Bull X2019 25th Anniversary

In addition to this welcome change, Patch 1.26 introduces the new “Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta” circuit and four cars:

BMW M2 Competition ’18

Ford Sierra RS 500 Cosworth ’87 (purchasable at “Used cars”)

Nissan Silvia K’s Aero (S14) ’96 (purchasable at “Used cars”)

Gran Turismo Red Bull X2019 25th Anniversary (Achievable between November 24th and January 3rd via the “GranTurismo 25th Anniversary” banner at the top right of the map)

Several have also been added events and a special map themed to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Gran Turismo series, Scapes locations, 23 new paint colors, Qualifiers and Grid Start features in multiplayer lobbies, and more, including bug fixes and balance changes.

You can read the official notes of the complete Gran Turismo 7 Patch 1.26 in Italian a this address.

The update for the twenty-fifth anniversary of the series arrives just in time for Black Friday: Gran Turismo 7 is currently available at a very attractive price on Amazon.it.