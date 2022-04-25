The full-bodied Patch 1.13 from Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4 is now available for download, let’s discover the new features introduced by Polyphony Digital with the free update of April 2022.

As announced yesterday, the free update includes three new cars racing car, namely the Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21, among other things the winner of the Super GT 2021, the Subaru BRZ S’21 and the Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91.

In addition, the “Gassho Style Houses” and “Cherry Blossom at Night” locations have been added for Scapes mode, as well as the 24 hour configuration for the Spa-Francorchamps circuit.

“Spa-Francorchamps is one of the most famous European circuits on an international level. This update adds the “24 Hours Track” to the complete track already present in the game. The main difference between the two configurations is the position of the pit lane. On the complete track, the pits are in front of Turn 1 and preceded by a long access lane. Upon exiting the pits, the drivers proceed parallel to the famous S curve before returning to the track on the Kemmel straight. The pit lane is narrow and winding. In penalized matches, it is good to be careful not to cross the white line“reads the official Gran Turismo 7 website.

There is also a long list of fixes for more and less known problems, improvements and game mechanics and driving model changesfor example, the algorithms for calculating the suspension geometries were calibrated, improving the traction of rear-wheel drive cars and reducing the reactions resulting from the transfer of weight.

Gran Turismo 7, the BRZ GT300 ’21

Gran Turismo 7 Patch 1.13 weighs in at approx 4.6GB on PS4 and 2.6GB on PS5. Here are the official notes of the update:

Main features introduced

Car

These three new cars have been added:

Subaru BRZ GT300 ’21 (available from Brand Central)

Subaru BRZ S ’21 (available for purchase from Brand Central)

Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91 (available from April 26th from the used car dealer)

Paths

The “Spa-Francorchamps 24 Hours” configuration has been added.

World circuits

These three new events have been added to Spa-Francorchamps:

500 European Amateur Cup

Japanese Clubman Cup 550

800 World Touring Car Championship

Scapes

The locations “Gassho-style houses in Ainokura” and “Cherry trees in bloom at night” have been added to the Scapes selection.

A slideshow option has been added to the automatic demo.

Other improvements and changes

Main screen

Now in the center of the screen there is the item “News”.

Used car dealership

New cars that can be purchased on the same day are now indicated by the “New” label

The Suzuki Cappuccino (EA11R) ’91 will go on sale from April 26 as a featured car.

Legendary Car Dealer

New cars that can be purchased on the same day are now indicated by the “New model” label

Garage

“Wide Body” is now shown on all garage cars that have been modified with wide bodies.

An engine start sound effect is now played when changing cars.

Race screen

The time remaining indicator in limited time races has been moved to the center of the screen and its aesthetic has been changed.

Rival Cars (AI)

Adjusted the trajectory of rival cars on the Nürburgring.

Sport

It is now possible to participate in some events by renting specific cars for the event or with the garage cars.

Videos are now being played prior to the “Nations Cup” and “Manufacturers Cup” finals.

Before each race, the following information is now shown in the event screen: Tire wear speed, Fuel consumption, Temperature, Start type, Tires required (only if set), Pit stops required (only if set).

On first entry into “Sport” mode a video is now shown on the ride tag. The video offers important advice related to the competition.

The “Race Details” screen has been added. The following information can be accessed via the “Race Details” icon on the right of the race access screen: Basic information, Qualifying settings, Race settings, Penalty settings, Driving options limitations, Regulations.

Livery Editor

“Default sticker color” has been added to the editor settings. “White” and “Most recent color used” are now selectable. Selecting “Most recent used color” applies the last used color.

Replay

Added the option to filter by genre or artist when selecting songs from the Music Replay.

In new replays it is now possible to fast forward to the next lap.

Car settings

Fixed an issue that caused setting scheme names to disappear.

Fixed an issue with Performance Points (PP) that occurred due to a modification to the power limiter.

Fixed an issue that prevented the correct addition of Performance Points (PP) when certain settings were applied or certain operations performed (Performance Points may not be calculated correctly in some conditions, for example when adding high grip tires to some cars ).

Behavior of cars

The geometry calculation algorithms for the suspensions have been calibrated. The modification improved the traction of rear-wheel drive cars and reduced the reactions resulting from weight transfer.

Calibrated the relationship between controller commands (analog stick, R2 button, accelerator pedal on controller steering wheels) and throttle position.

Steering speed calibrated with analog stick.

Force feedback calibrated with the following steering wheels: Fanatec Podium, Fanatec GT DD Pro, Fanatec GT DD Pro + BoostKit.

Calibrated the pressure control of all four brakes when entering a bend. As a result, the braking distance is generally reduced.

Settings (controller settings)

The intensity of the trigger effect can now be adjusted from the quick menu displayed in the race, or from [Impostazioni] > [Impostazioni controller] in the pause menu. “G1 trigger effect (throttle)” and “G1 trigger effect (brakes)” can now be set to “No”, “Weak” or “Strong”.

Changed upper limit of steering speed correction with controller from 7 to 10 in [Impostazioni] > [Impostazioni controller] > [Controller – Sensibilità sterzo] in the race quick menu and in the pause menu.

Settings (audio volume)

Now you can adjust the following eight audio options from [Impostazioni] > [Volume audio] in the race quick menu and pause menu: Race sound mode (balanced music and sounds / Enhanced sound / Race music prevalence), Play race music (Yes / No), Race music (volume), Race effects (volume) , Player engine noise (volume), Gearbox noise (volume), Tire squeal (volume), Rival engine noise (volume).

GT Auto

Fixed an issue that allowed the oil to be changed on cars that did not require it.

Car

Fixed several issues with the following four cars:

Honda Fit Hybrid ’14: Car body color was not applied to some lower parts.

Jeep Willys MB ’45: Interior paint set was not applied.

Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition (FK8) ’20: the graphics of the stickers applied by [Parti personalizzate] > [Fronte] > [Tipo A] in the livery editor it was warped.

Ferrari 458 Italia ’09: the number stickers were deformed if the car was modified with a wide body.

Other