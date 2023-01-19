Gran Turismo 7 has been confirmed as one of the launch games for Playstation VR2and it looks like it’s destined to be pretty much the full game playable in virtual reality, rather than a stripped-down version of some modes.

This is what can be deduced from what Polyphony Digital’s Kazunori Yamauchi himself reported in today’s update of the PlayStation Blog on the PlayStation VR2 launch games. With a message addressed to users, the director of Gran Turismo 7 presents the game as complete with all contents even in virtual reality, with the sole exception of the slit screen, or the shared screen in multiplayer, for obvious reasons.

We await further confirmation from Sony because Yamauchi’s intervention is so short and concise as to make it difficult to take everything as an official confirmation of the presence of the entire game usable through PlayStation VR2, but the complete features are clearly mentioned.

Yamauchi indeed speaks of all the beyond 450 cars and all tracks usable through PlayStation VR2 in the various types of races, including online multiplayer ones. Moreover, everything is available as a free update for all those who already own Gran Turismo 7 and want to play it with PlayStation VR2.

Today the more than 30 games that will be available in the launch month of PlayStation VR2 were also announced, which we remember will be available from February 22 at the price of 599.99 euros.