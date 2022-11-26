Polyphony Digital is considering porting the series Gran Turismo on pcaccording to the words of Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of the Sony studio, in an interview with GTPlanet granted during the event for the celebrations of the twenty-fifth anniversary of the franchise.

When asked if Polyphony Digital will ever consider bringing its flagship series to PC, Yamauchi replied, “Yes, I think so.”

However, apparently this is not a decision that the studio will take lightly and there are many aspects to consider.

“Gran Turismo is a very well-crafted title,” explained Yamauchi. “There aren’t many platforms that can run the game in 4K/60fps natively, so one way to make that possible is to narrow down the platforms. It’s not a very easy topic, but obviously we’re looking into it and considering it.”

Gran Turismo 7

A can port of Gran Turismo 7 for PC it would undoubtedly be important news, given that we are talking about one of Sony’s most famous IPs, but it would not surprise that much.

In recent years we have seen an increasing number of PlayStation Studios franchises coming to PC, such as Insomaniac Games’ Marvel’s Spider-Man, Santa Monica’s God of War (2018), Naughty Dog’s Uncharted and Horizon Zero Dawn Guerrilla Games. Also, according to some clues in the Steam database, the next one on the list will be Returnal.

That said, from Yamauchi’s words it would seem that at the moment Polyphony Digital is not actively working on a PC port of Gran Turismo 7, although we doubt that this is information that he would lightly let slip during an interview.

In the meantime, the post-launch support of the game continues, with Patch 1.26 which introduced the possibility of selling cars, a new circuit and four cars.