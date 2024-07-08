Developers at Polyphony Digital have unveiled the new rich free update Of Gran Turismo 7which will be available on PS4 and PS5 starting from July 25th and will bring with it several new features. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer showing the new content coming, which you can find in the player below.

The full-bodied and well-paced post-launch support for the PlayStation exclusive racing game continues, with the most interesting new feature being the patch 1.49 undoubtedly represented by a new track, or rather a welcome return. We are in fact talking about theEiger North Walla fictional mountain circuit set in southern Switzerland that first appeared in 2006’s Gran Turismo HD Concept and has subsequently appeared in every game in the series.