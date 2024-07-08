Developers at Polyphony Digital have unveiled the new rich free update Of Gran Turismo 7which will be available on PS4 and PS5 starting from July 25th and will bring with it several new features. The announcement was accompanied by a trailer showing the new content coming, which you can find in the player below.
The full-bodied and well-paced post-launch support for the PlayStation exclusive racing game continues, with the most interesting new feature being the patch 1.49 undoubtedly represented by a new track, or rather a welcome return. We are in fact talking about theEiger North Walla fictional mountain circuit set in southern Switzerland that first appeared in 2006’s Gran Turismo HD Concept and has subsequently appeared in every game in the series.
New cars to race on
Not only that, the update will add a lot of 6 new cars to racebelow is the complete list:
- Ferrari 430 Scuderia (2007)
- BMW M3 (1997)
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 (2008)
- Genesis Vision Gran Turismo
- Subaru Impreza Rally Car (1998)
- RUF RGT 4.2 (2016)
But that’s not all, because the update will also make Sophy’s AI compatible with the 24 Hours of Nurburgring and the Autodrome Lago Maggiore circuit, new Michelin tires and Updates to the game’s physics simulation model. As mentioned at the beginning, Gran Turismo 7 patch 1.49 will be available on July 25, with full details of changes and bug fixes to be listed in the official patch notes that will be released alongside the update.
#Gran #Turismo #July #Update #Adds #Track #Cars #Heres #Itll
Leave a Reply