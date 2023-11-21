A new patch has been released by Polyphony Digital for Gran Turismo 7 With the’update 1.41available during these hours and characterized by a notable quantity of updatesranging from game modes to bug fixes and more.

As for the improvements to the World Circuitpatch 1.41 fixes a problem that emerged with the management of performance points, which apparently did not correspond to the characteristics expected in the Quick Race and Custom Race modes.

In GT Autoan issue that prevented the correct display of some custom spoilers on some cars within the livery editor has been fixed.