A new patch has been released by Polyphony Digital for Gran Turismo 7 With the’update 1.41available during these hours and characterized by a notable quantity of updatesranging from game modes to bug fixes and more.
As for the improvements to the World Circuitpatch 1.41 fixes a problem that emerged with the management of performance points, which apparently did not correspond to the characteristics expected in the Quick Race and Custom Race modes.
In GT Autoan issue that prevented the correct display of some custom spoilers on some cars within the livery editor has been fixed.
Various other fixes with the patch
Other adjustments concern various areas of Gran Turismo 7. Among these, in Sportthe update applies a change to the balance, through which the management of the Driver Rating should be corrected, which in certain cases dropped in an inexplicable manner compared to the behavior on the track.
The patch also fixed some issues related to controlsboth for the PS5 DualSense and for some steering wheels such as the Thrustmaster T-GT / T-GT II, Logitech G G923 and Logitech G PRO Racing Wheel.
After the huge update 1.40, which added a new circuit and various other features to the game, Gran Turismo 7 continues its path of refinement and enrichment with good support from Polyphony Digital as we also see on this occasion.
