There 1.26 from Gran Turismo 7 has finally arrived and, together with various technical improvements, brings with it some innovations related to the 25th anniversary of the series. Among the new cars arriving we find the BMW M2 Competition ’18, the Ford Sierra RS 500 Cosworth ’87 and the Nissan Silvia K’s Aero (S14) ’96 (available for purchase in the “used car” menu) and one Gran Turismo Red Bull X2019 25th Anniversary (Achievable from November 24th until December 3rd in the game’s 25th anniversary banner).

The environments also receive small updates. Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta adds to the list of tracks and several new events are present throughout the map. A new section of the museum dedicated to DS Automobiles has been added to Europe (France) and it will also be possible to have your cars evaluated in a new section of the menu that will appear once the Championship is completed: World GT; once the latter is completed, two new menus will also appear in the Cafè: the Extra menu 12: Collection: Renault (obtainable from level 31) and the Extra menu 13: Collection: Nissan Skyline GT-R (obtainable from level 40).

To accompany the new track there will be two other world circuits: Brands Hatch And Willow Springs Raceway. “Road Atlanta“, together with “Illuminations“, was also added in the section “scapes” of the game. Personalization improves with the addition of 23 new colors that can be used on your cars. To these various new features are added various technical details such as new items in the options menu and other interaction possibilities for multiplayer.