This film has the participation of Archi Madkwe in the leading role with david harbor This character works as a kind of mentor for the young promise in the real competition in Grand Touring. Now, in the world of video games, GT7 gets an upgrade ready for this movie. What is it about?

Source: Polyphony Digital

This new update for the racing video game Polyphony Digital you will receive a good amount of cars, also extra menu books and various events that you can enjoy at the Musical Rally.

Everything coming in Gran Turismo patch 1.36

As we told you, a lot of content is coming for Gran Turismo 7 and we will tell you what each section is about.

Source: Polyphony Digital

new cars

Aston Martin Valkyrie ’21 arrives. A car with a unique shape, with aerodynamics derived from F1.

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution III GSR ’95. Aerodynamic and cooling improvements made the “Evo” of the first wave something exceptional.

Subaru Impreza Sedan WRX STi ’04. The second generation of the Impreza, developed together with the rally model.

Extra menu books

Bonus Menu #24: Subaru WRX (Collector Tier 26 and up).

Bonus Menu #25: Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (Collector Level 30 and higher)

6 incredible events in the Musical Rally

Good Old Days (Classixx Remix)

DRIFT

Marechia (with Célia Kameni)

Hooked on America

Life’s Coming in Slow

Moon Over the Castle GT7 version

new scapes

With this update “Monterrey” and “Campo de flores” are added as Scapes.

