Possible change of plans after the FIA ​​had preferred Assetto Corsa Competizione to Gran Turismo 7 for its last tournament.

After the unexpected closure of the relationship a few weeks ago, the director of Formula E and the department of innovative sports activities of the FIAFrederic Bertrand, opened up to the possibility that Gran Turismo 7 will ‘go back’ to being the federation’s official video game in the future. As explained by Bertrand, the stop came by mutual agreement with Polyphony Digital and will remain in effect until the new chapter of the motorsport series has found its way on a technical level.

Gran Turismo 7, the door is not closed –

“I will send my boys and, if we feel that it is ready, we will move again”, explained Bertrand, interviewed by Motorsport. The reference is to the event of the upcoming Gran Turismo 7 themed weekend, which will be held in Salzburg, Austria. It will then be that the FIA ​​will evaluate the state of the game, in terms of technical and content stability, and will make a decision: in the crosshairs, a possible resumption of the relationship between the federation and the racing game published by Sony in the first half of 2023. of the director, the decision to take a break has been made as mutually agreedwith Kazunori Yamauchi, president of Polyphony, welcoming the view that Gran Turismo 7 would need more time to improve.

The FIA ​​thinks about the ATP of esports –

The FIA’s esports plans are quite ambitious, regardless of Gran Turismo 7 and the refinements it will welcome over time. “We have decided to go to a select number of events where we will put the FIA ​​logo and, if we can have agreements like the one we did last year with the Olympic Virtual series, we will see how to work with them further on that concept,” he added. Bertrand. “But we are thinking more about creating a ranking system. What we would like to have would be something like tennis ATP, translated into motorsport esport. We would like to be the ones to create the global ranking. So that the pilots know at what level they are globally and at what level they are in their region and in their country ”.