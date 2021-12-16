Sony Interactive Entertainment And Polyphony Digital have posted a new video for Gran Turismo 7 in which Kazunori Yamauchi, creator of the saga, reviews the benefits the PS5 hardware has given them when creating the game.

Yamauchi claims that the saga has reached a level of tangible realism already during the development of the game, compared to the beginning of this series. The DualSense controller will be the key to improving the game’s gameplay, making sure that the adaptive triggers convey that car’s braking feel by modifying their resistance as the brakes reach their limit and lock.

In addition, the 4K resolution, HDR and 60 FPS give the game a more realistic feel when the cars hit the track, not to mention the Scapes mode which will include Ray Tracing, making the cars even more incredibly realistic. Below you can take a look at the trailer.

Gran Turismo 7 will arrive on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 starting March 4, 2022.

Source: Push Square