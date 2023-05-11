Bella Ramsey, perhaps best known on this site for playing Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation, has briefly hung up her shivs and bricks to take Gran Turismo 7 for a test drive.

Ramsey, who has previously spoken about her repeated attempts to get a driving license, is now promoting Sony’s racing sim on the PSVR2. “I am about to take my fifth driving test,” the actor begins, before admitting she is a bit nervous about the whole ordeal. It should all be ok, right? Because, after all, Ramsey has a nice PSVR2 set and Gran Turismo 7, so she’ll get plenty of practice.

Cut to Ramsey tearing her way round Gran Turismo 7’s race tracks on her new VR wheels, with an appropriate amount of whooping and mock road rage. But alas, these new found tactics and moves don’t work in the real world, and Ramsey does not pass her driving test. “You were doing 80 in a 30,” her driving instructor explains. It’s a really fun advert, so do check it out for yourself below.

Who needs a license? Bella Ramsey proves anyone can be a pro behind the wheel in Gran Turismo 7.

As for the wider world of Gran Turismo, the series has been made into a film, and we got a brand new trailer for the Neill Blomkamp-directed adaptation earlier this month.

The Gran Turismo film is all about a Gran Turismo fan who enters a competition to become a professional racer. It’s based on a true story about Jann Mardenborough, who did just that in real-life.

Orlando Bloom, who stars in the film alongside Djimon Hounsou, David Harbor and Geri Halliwell Horner, has promised us “body vibrating sound” that will make viewers feel “every jolt.” [and] every thrill” of the race on the film’s release (11th August exclusively in cinemas).