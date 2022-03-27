After a series of major server problems and a particularly negative response from the community regarding the microtransactions and grinding present in Gran Turismo 7the latest exclusive for PS4 and PS5 has received a review bombing from users – which has gotten even more ferocious since last time, bringing the average user rating to 1.7 at the time of writing.

In this regard he intervened Yamauchi in person, ensuring that all affected players will receive one million credits – the equivalent of 15 euros / dollars in the form of microtransactions.

“The previous patch”continues the creator of the series, “It was intended to solve an issue with inconsistent rewards in a portion of events, but to restore balance and deliver more accurate rewards based on investment and completion time, the entire reward system needed to be recalculated.”

The game will receive a patch at the beginning of April “considerable“to rebalance the rewards system so that races faced further on will provide more credits. This rebalancing will also include rewards that are roughly double the rewards in the events facing each other after the half of the World Circuits, generally higher rewards in the World Circuits. online races, an increase in the amount of Used and Legendary cars on offer and an increase in the maximum amount of unpaid credits in the user wallet from 20 million to 100 million.

Moreover, Polyphony will focus on longer term updates to change the game while “develops as a live service”. Some additions, without a date yet, will include new World Circuit events, the ability to sell cars and the implementation of time trials online.

Source: VGC