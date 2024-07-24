The announced Update 1.49 of July for Gran Turismo 7 will be available in the next few hours, as scheduled, and will expand the game with the addition of a new Alpine circuit, 6 new cars and various updates applied to physics which should bring some changes to gameplay.

Update 1.49 was already presented in the past weeks, but it will only be available at 8:00 am tomorrow morning, July 25thwith the rollout starting worldwide in the next few hours. This is a major update, as demonstrated by the various communications received from Polyphony Digital and Sony regarding the matter.

This includes several contents and some very interesting updates to the driving model, which will undergo some changes thanks to the introduction of a more advanced physicsespecially with regards to the behaviour of the suspension and tyres, leading to a more natural handling of the cars when cornering, as well as more convincing tyre wear.