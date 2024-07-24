The announced Update 1.49 of July for Gran Turismo 7 will be available in the next few hours, as scheduled, and will expand the game with the addition of a new Alpine circuit, 6 new cars and various updates applied to physics which should bring some changes to gameplay.
Update 1.49 was already presented in the past weeks, but it will only be available at 8:00 am tomorrow morning, July 25thwith the rollout starting worldwide in the next few hours. This is a major update, as demonstrated by the various communications received from Polyphony Digital and Sony regarding the matter.
This includes several contents and some very interesting updates to the driving model, which will undergo some changes thanks to the introduction of a more advanced physicsespecially with regards to the behaviour of the suspension and tyres, leading to a more natural handling of the cars when cornering, as well as more convincing tyre wear.
What’s new in update 1.49
On this front, it is also worth noting the introduction of Michelin products within Gran Turismo 7, among the new elements added with the update.
As for the other contents, this is the list of new cars:
- BMW M3 ’97, available at Used Cars
- Ferrari F430 Scuderia ’07, available for purchase on Brand Central/Used Cars
- Genesis X Gran Racer Vision Gran Turismo Concept, available to buy on Brand Central
- Lamborghini Gallardo LP 560-4 ’08, available for purchase on Brand Central/Used Cars
- RUF RGT 4.2 ’16, available for purchase on Brand Central
- ’98 Subaru Impreza Rally, available for purchase at Legendary Cars
The new circuit is in effect a return to the scene: it is theEiger North Wallcharacterized by a fascinating Alpine setting, which takes us to the Swiss heights between hairpin bends and various differences in altitude, with a rather limited space for maneuver, making the driving very technical.
Among the new features in terms of modes there is also the new Extra Menu n. 40: McLaren, referring to collector level 50. New events have also been added to the World Circuits:
- European Amateur Cup 500 – Eiger Nordwand
- Jimny Cup – Eiger Nordwand
- World Rally Gr.B Challenge – Autodromo Nazionale Monza
- World Touring Car Championship 600 – Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta
Also introduced are the 24 Hours Nürburgring, the complete Autodrome Lago Maggiore circuit and the new Escapes with the Eiger.
