PlayStation 5 exclusive Gran Turismo 7 has been pushed back to 2022, with the global pandemic impacting its development as it misses its original 2021 target.

The news came as part of a GQ interview with Jim Ryan, where more details were also shared on the next generation of PlayStation VR – another candidate for release in 2022, and a likely target for Gran Turismo 7 when it comes out.

“GT7 has been impacted by Covid-related production challenges and therefore will shift from 2021 to 2022,” Sony said in a short official statement. “With the ongoing pandemic, it’s a dynamic and changing situation and some critical aspects of game production have been slowed over the past several months. We’ll share more specifics on GT7’s release date when available.”

Delays have become something of a tradition for Polyphony Digital’s games in the past, so news of Gran Turismo 7 being pushed back into 2022 is hardly surprising. We don’t know too much about Gran Turismo 7 beyond our glimpse at it upon the PlayStation 5’s big games reveal last June, which revealed a return to the classic campaigns of older games in the series.