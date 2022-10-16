Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4 will receive a new one next week free updatewhich among other things will include four cars yet to be revealed. The news came from the Twitter profile of Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Polyphony Digital, who offered clues about the new cars.

The image of the post below shows the silhouette of the four mysterious cars coming with the next Gran Turismo 7 update. It’s hard to say exactly what these cars are, but according to Twinfinite they could be the Nissan Skyline 2000GT-R, the Maserati Merak SS, the NISMO GTR GT3 and the Mazda Roadster NB. We’ll see.

The update as usual should also be accompanied by a series of changes and fixes for more or less known problems, but to find out more we just have to wait for official information on the release date and the patch notes from Polyphony Digital.

Next week’s Gran Turismo 7 update follows Patch 1.24 released in early October which fixed an issue with a crash occurring in some specific events, preventing players from progressing.