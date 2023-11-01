Gran Turismo 7: date and details for the “Spec II” update

Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the release date and the first details for the next update of Gran Turismo 7. From tomorrow, November 2the free update will in fact be available “Spec II” which will introduce not only new content, but also many improvements.

Among the new features we find one new cinematic cutscene upon launch of the game, the ability to play in Split screen co-op mode for up to four players on PlayStation 5 and a completely redesigned dashboard.

Among the new contents we find the Lake Louise trailthe possibility of participating in unpublished events and seven additional vehicles. These are:

Dodge Charger R/T 426 Hemi ’68

Dodge Challenger SRT Demon ’18

Lexus LFA ’10

Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II ’91

NISMO 400R ’95

Porsche 911 GT3 RS (992) ’22

Tesla Model 3 Performance ’23

We leave you now with the announcement trailer for the update, wishing you a good viewing as always!

Gran Turismo 7 – “Spec II” Update

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment Street Gematsu