The FIA ​​has released a statement in which it clarifies the relationship with Poliphony Digital for Gran Turismo 7, confirming that the game could return as early as next year in the Fia Motorsport Games, once some technical aspects of the game have been improved.

In its place, in fact, the more than excellent Assetto Corsa Competizione of the Kunos Simulations, an all-Italian studio, had entered as an ESport discipline within the various official competitions of the association, but this does not mean that Gran Turismo 7 will not be able to return, given that relations with Poliphony have not been interrupted at all.

According to the statements of Fredric Bertrand, head of Formula E of the FIA, the withdrawal of the game would have been done in agreement with the development company, which evidently had received and understood all the critical issues exposed.

So for Grant Turismo 7 nothing is lost, from an ESport point of view.