There FIA has issued a new official press release in which it clarifies relations with Polyphony Digital e Gran Turismo 7reporting that Sony play should rejoin the FIA ​​Motorsport Games in 2023once the team has improved on various aspects currently considered critical.

As we have seen, the excellent Assetto Corsa Competizione, of the Italian team Kunos Simulations, took the place of Gran Turismo 7 as eSports discipline within the framework of the FIA ​​Motorsport Games, the various official motorsport competitions of the FIA, but this does not mean that relations with Gran Turismo are permanently interrupted.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Frederic Bertrandhead of the FIA ​​for Formula E and the Innovative Sport Activities department, explained that the exclusion of Gran Turismo 7 from the 2022 Motorsport Games edition was an agreed decision with Polyphony Digital.

In practice, both the FIA ​​and the development team decided it was better to wait so that they could make various improvements to Gran Turismo 7 before it can be used as an official game of the Motorsport Games esports section, which could happen in 2023.

“I’ll send my guys to check it out and if we see it’s ready we’ll bring it back,” said Bertrand, “and then we’ll probably have another project in the first quarter of next year with Gran Turismo,” he added, hinting at how contacts are still stable.

Not only that, Bertrand’s idea would be to be able to extend this partnership to other games as well, given that so far the FIA ​​has only turned to Gran Turismo and, for the first time in 2022, also to Assetto Corsa Competizione: “We are thinking about creation of a system of global ranking. What we would like to do is a kind of tennis ATP, transferred to the world of Motorsport esport. “Such a ranking system could allow for a sort of global ranking of the level of each individual player, applied to different driving games, but of course this is a rather complicated project to implement at the moment.