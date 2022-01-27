Sony Interactive Entertainment has released a new trailer for Gran Turismo 7, called “Find Your Line”. Through this video, Polyphony Digital focuses on the PlayStation 5 version of Gran Turismo 7 and shows how DualSense will improve gameplay and how the Pulse headphones will allow for greater immersion in the experience.

According to Sony, when March 4 arrives, DualSense will allow you to “feel the vibration of the anti-lock braking system, the wheels turning and the variation in the braking resistance of each car.”

In addition, “through the immersive haptic feedback, you can feel the position on the road, from the slight irregularities of the asphalt to the jolts”, something that Sony has commented since the development of the game was confirmed. Without delay we leave you to watch this trailer.

We remind you that Gran Turismo 7 will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from March 4th.