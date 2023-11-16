On Amazon Italy is now available on offer Gran Turismo 7 in PS5 version. The game recently received a big update which introduced many new features including local cooperative and is now at the lowest price ever for the platform, on the occasion of Black Friday 2023. The reported discount is 51% compared to the recommended price . You can find the game at this address or via the box below.
The advised price for Gran Turismo 7 it is €80.99. The lowest recent price was €49.99 according to Amazon. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon.
Gran Turismo 7 and the big Spec II update
Spec II introduced many new features to Gran Turismo 7, including GT Sophy 2.0, the local split-screen mode for 4 players, seven new cars, the Lake Louise Snow course, 50 new challenges and more. This is the biggest update ever for Sony’s game. The cars included are:
- Lexus LFA 2010
- Porsche 911 GT3 RS 2022
- NISMO 400R 1995
- Mercedes Benz 190E 2.5 – 16 Evolution II 1991
- Tesla Model 3 Performance 2023
- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- Dodge Charger R/T 426 HEMI 1968
