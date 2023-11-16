On Amazon Italy is now available on offer Gran Turismo 7 in PS5 version. The game recently received a big update which introduced many new features including local cooperative and is now at the lowest price ever for the platform, on the occasion of Black Friday 2023. The reported discount is 51% compared to the recommended price . You can find the game at this address or via the box below.

The advised price for Gran Turismo 7 it is €80.99. The lowest recent price was €49.99 according to Amazon. The current price is the best ever for the platform. The game is sold and shipped by Amazon.

