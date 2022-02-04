Sony announced a album inspired by Gran Turismo 7: it’s about Find Your Line and will see the participation of artists such as Bring Me The Horizon, Nothing but Thieves and Disciples, committed to revisiting the classic songs of the Polyphony Digital series.

Protagonist of a State of Play two days ago, Gran Turismo 7 will make its debut on PS5 And PS4 March 4th and once again the game will give us a sound sector of thickness and quality: an aspect that Kazunori Yamauchi has never underestimated.

But let’s go back to the album, which will boast the following one tracklist:

The FaNa Tix: Vroom feat. Idris Elba, Davido, Koffee, Moelogo, Lil TJay

Bring Me the Horizon: Moon Over the Castle

Major Lazer: I Don’t Care feat. Lous and the Yakuza

Nothing but Thieves: Life’s Coming in Slow

Kim Dracula: Unstoppable

Rosalía: BIZCOCHITO

Disciples: Squad feat. GoldLink

London Grammar: Baby It’s You (George FitzGerald Remix)

Jawsh685: Drift

To promote the album, a video replay was also released on the notes of the revised version of “Moon Over The Castle”, created by Bring Me The Horizon. The track was originally composed by Masahiro Ando for the first episode of Gran Turismo.

The Find Your Line album can be obtained by purchasing the 25th Anniversary Edition or the 25th Anniversary Digital Deluxe Edition of Gran Turismo 7 in physical version.