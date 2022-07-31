On the occasion of the World Series Showdown in Salzburg, Austria, Sony and Dior have announced a collaboration for exclusive items that will be published in Gran Turismo 7 for PS5 and PS4. The Fashion designer and Artists Director of the men’s collection for the fashion house, Kim Jones, has designed new Dior equipment, including a yellow and gray racing suit with matching gloves, shoes inspired by the Diorizon line, and a blue helmet it’s grey. Not only that: Jones also designed the De Tomaso Mangusta, a new vintage car that, like the rest of the collection, has stamped on the number 47, a tribute to the year of the brand’s inaugural show, in 1947. All Dior objects by Gran Turismo 7 will be available with a free update starting August 25th. Gran Turismo 7developed by Polyphony Digital, was released last March for PS5 and PS4, revealing itself to be the most complete episode of the series ever.