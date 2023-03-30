Sony is adding 120fps support to driving sim Gran Turismo 7 with its latest update.

The 1.31 update is now available for download and will allow PlayStation 5 users to play with the increased frame rate (if they own a display capable of 120Hz output).

The addition is not available for PlayStation 4 users.

Gran Turismo 7 on PSVR2 – An Incredible Racing Experience – DF Tech Review

The update also brings more racing content.

Five cars have been added: Audi RS 5 Turbo DTM ’19; Porsche 959 ’87; Porsche Carrera GTS (904) ’64; Toyota Alphard Executive Lounge ’18; and Mazda Mazda3 X Burgundy Selection ’19.

There are also two new layouts for Nurburgring: Endurance and Sprint. The former combines the Nordschleife and Grand Prix courses, while the latter is a shorter version of the Grand Prix course designed for lower speed road cars.

Lastly, ‘Cherry Blossoms’ have been added to the featured section in Scapes – just in time for cherry blossom season.

More information can be found on the PSBlog. These details (minus the 120FPS support) were revealed last week.

For PSVR2 owners, GT7 has a VR update that’s well worth checking out. Digital Foundry described it as “one of the best VR experiences on PS5”.