The GTPlanet YouTube channel has posted a video showing all easter eggs and the gifts hidden in the circuits of Gran Turismo 7. Among these there are some really extravagant ones, among which we cannot fail to mention the UFOs, the Loch Ness Monster and an unexpected Hideo Kojima in the stands.

Easter eggs are a tradition in the Polyphony Digital series and of course Gran Turismo 7 is no exception. In the video above, we can admire all those discovered so far, in fact it is not excluded that there are others well hidden who knows where.

Most of the gifts of the Polyphony Digital team can only be discovered by taking advantage of the replays or the photo mode at certain points of the tracks. For example, at Trial Mountain you can locate the Loch Ness monster in the lake located in the final part of the circuit and a bear after the long tunnel of the track.

To the west of the Mount Panorama circuit, however, if you look closely and with a little luck, you can spot a UFO intent on capturing a poor cow with a gravitational beam. There are also various citations to members of Polyphony Digital and others. For example, on the stands of different circuits from time to time you can see an NPC with the features of the famous game designer Hideo Kojima.

Recently Gran Turismo 7 got an update with patch 1.11 which changed the rewards and other critical aspects of the game.