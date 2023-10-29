It had already been anticipated by a modder, but now we have official confirmation: Gran Turismo 7 is about to receive a great update. An update will be made available next week with new content, which will include at least seven cars. The announcement was made by Yamauchi himself, i.e. the CEO of Polyphony Digital, author of GT7.

Unfortunately for the moment we have no other official information regarding the next update for Gran Turismo 7. Previous leaks claimed that it will be the biggest update ever released for Sony’s racing game since its release, perhaps also to counteract the release of Forza Motorsport and attract as many players as possible to the title for PS4 and PS5.