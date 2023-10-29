It had already been anticipated by a modder, but now we have official confirmation: Gran Turismo 7 is about to receive a great update. An update will be made available next week with new content, which will include at least seven cars. The announcement was made by Yamauchi himself, i.e. the CEO of Polyphony Digital, author of GT7.
Unfortunately for the moment we have no other official information regarding the next update for Gran Turismo 7. Previous leaks claimed that it will be the biggest update ever released for Sony’s racing game since its release, perhaps also to counteract the release of Forza Motorsport and attract as many players as possible to the title for PS4 and PS5.
What are the cars in the next GT 7 update
We have no official confirmation, but the most expert fans have already had their say about the cars featured in the image shared by Yamauchi. According to user Fighterman_FFRC, the machines shown should be:
- Lexus LFA 2010
- Porsche 992 GT3 RS
- GT-R R33 NISMO 400R
- Mercedes Benz 190E EVO2
- Tesla Model 3
- 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon
- Dodge Charger 1969
