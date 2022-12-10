Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Polyphony Digital, has revealed that a new update will be released next week for Gran Turismo 7i.e. the Patch 1.27which will introduce 5 new cars in the game for PS5 and PS4.

The announcement came with a post on Twitter showing the silhouettes of the new incoming racing cars, leaving it up to fans to find out what they will be.

The one in the center is clearly there Ferrari Vision GT, the new futuristic concept art presented a few weeks ago during the GT World Series finals. The other four are decidedly more difficult to guess. To our aid comes @EyuiSan who unveiled the other four cars on Twitter. The complete list therefore consists of:

Chevrolet Corvette (C8) ’20

Toyota Celica GT-FOUR Rally Car (ST205) ’95

Ferrari Vision GT

Alfa Romeo Giulia GTAm ’20

Bugatti Chiron ’16

In addition to the new racing cars, Patch 1.27 will probably include a number of changes and will fix problems of various nature more and less known. We just have to wait for the release of the update, scheduled for early next week, and the official notes to find out more.