Gran Turismo 7 is about to receive another update free, which will bring with it other 4 cars usable in the game, confirmed as usual by the usual mysterious tweet by Kazunori Yamauchi of Polyphony Digital.

As always, the cars are barely visible as silhouettes on a black background, difficult to understand but the experts have already worked to make their own more or less reliable predictions, based on the elements that can be glimpsed.

As reported by GTPlanet experts, it is likely that one of these is the Toyota GR Corolla Morizo ​​Editionwhich appears to not be available for immediate in-game purchase on Brand Central: the car in question is reportedly set to arrive towards the end of September, but can still be driven in Sport mode to perform practice on the final rounds of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup.