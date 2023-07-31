Gran Turismo 7 is about to receive another update free, which will bring with it other 4 cars usable in the game, confirmed as usual by the usual mysterious tweet by Kazunori Yamauchi of Polyphony Digital.
As always, the cars are barely visible as silhouettes on a black background, difficult to understand but the experts have already worked to make their own more or less reliable predictions, based on the elements that can be glimpsed.
As reported by GTPlanet experts, it is likely that one of these is the Toyota GR Corolla Morizo Editionwhich appears to not be available for immediate in-game purchase on Brand Central: the car in question is reportedly set to arrive towards the end of September, but can still be driven in Sport mode to perform practice on the final rounds of the Toyota Gazoo Racing GT Cup.
Gran Turismo 7: the update of August 7, 2023
The other cars, counter-clockwise in Yamauchi’s posted image, are supposed to be the new supercar Maserati MC20, probably in a fixed-roof version. Next appears to be a 1958 Chevrolet Corvette and finally a very peculiar vehicle: it appears to be a commercial van, perhaps an emergency van based on the Toyota Hiace, known as the “HiMedic”.
However, we are waiting to officially know the identity of the cars, even if these predictions are usually accurate. Note that the next update is expected on August 7, 2023so we still have to wait a whole week before we can see it.
In addition to the new cars, the update should bring other content, perhaps in the form of tracks and game modes or organized events, pending the official patch notes. We had previously seen update 1.35 introduce new cars, menus, events and more.
#Gran #Turismo #cars #update
Leave a Reply