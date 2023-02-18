Kazunori Yamauchi, the boss of Polyphony Digital, with a post on Twitter has revealed that the patches 1.29 Of Gran Turismo 7 scheduled for next week will introduce 4 new free cars.

Which ones are they? Try to guess using the clue offered by Yamauchi, or as usual the silhouettes of the new racing cars arriving.

Since the post was published just a few minutes ago, it’s too early to say with any certainty which cars are suggested by the post above, but we will update the news in case of news.

Yamauchi does not specify in which patch the new cars will be included. However, there is talk of “big updates coming next week”, so in all likelihood it is patch 1.29 of Gran Turismo 7, which as we already know will include full support for PlayStation VR2, and is scheduled for Tuesday 21 February 2023.

At this point we just have to wait for the official update notes to find out all the new features coming to Gran Turismo 7, including the four new cars.