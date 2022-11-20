Gran Turismo 7 will receive next week25th anniversary updatewhich will also include the arrival of the classics 3 additional new carsas reported by the inevitable tweet of Kazunori Yamauchi, visible below.

As per tradition, also in this case we are dealing with ateaser image for the three cars in question, of which only partial silhouettes are visible, possibly leaving the task of finding out what it is to the experts.

The hypotheses were not long in coming: according to GTPlanet experts, the three cars in question would be the following:

Ford Sierra RS Cosworth

Nissan Silvia S14

BMW M2

There are some doubts regarding the variants of the models in question: according to various theories, the Sierra could be the base model or the RS500, both characterized by the large rear spoiler. The Silvia could be the Kouki model in the Aero variant, given the presence of the spoiler here too.

BMW is the more problematic one, as it is difficult to identify precisely, even if suspicions focus on the F87 generation, while it is not easy to understand whether it is an original M or the M2 Competition. The 25th Anniversary Update is expected to arrive on November 21, 2022i.e. tomorrow, while the actual anniversary would actually be December 23, 2022.

We are waiting to know all the details of the new update, while we remember that Sony has started filming the Gran Turismo film.