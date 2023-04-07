The tech enthusiasts of Digital Foundry have released a new video in which they analyze the new ones graphics modes at 120Hz Of Gran Turismo 7 introduced on PS5 a few days ago with patch 1.31. Basically we are talking about four graphic presets, namely the one at 120Hz which favors the resolution, the one which favors the framerate and the two variants of the same with VRR active.

First of all, it should be noted that Gran Turismo 7 does not have a specific option to activate / deactivate VRR, but it is only possible to do it from the PS5 settings. Furthermore, the major differences of the various 120Hz presets basically concern only resolution and framerate.

With VRR disabled, 120Hz Framerate mode offers 1260p resolution and stable 120fps framerate in racing in virtually all occasions. With that resolution, the pixel count rises to 1440p, with the framerate however having a greater number of drops, although frequently settling on 120 fps.

With VRR active, the resolution of the Framerate mode rises to 1440p, but there is a greater number of drops, even if we are talking about a more than acceptable quantity. The Resolution preset instead leaps up to 2160p (compared to the 60Hz mode there is greater aliasing), but in this case the framerate settles on 80-90 fps in the race. However, keep in mind that the drops are partly compensated by the VRR itself.

In general, Digital Foundry suggests the 120Hz mode which favors resolution with VRR active or the 60Hz mode for all undemanding players, while the Performance mode is recommended for more competitive users who aim for maximum performance at the expense of visual quality.