This week has been marked by the change of tone of the Fed. At last, Jerome Powell is inclined to acknowledge that the time has come to start talking about tapering [retirada progresiva de estímulos] and that, with the evident improvement that the North American economy is experiencing, the moment is approaching to reduce the purchase rate of 120,000 million dollars per month. The Federal Reserve has increased its growth estimates – to 7% for this year, compared to the 6.5% it forecast in March – and inflation estimates – by eight tenths, to 3%, for the underlying rate. In addition, the members of the Open Committee of the monetary authority now anticipate two rate hikes in 2023 – three months ago they expected the first hike in 2024.

Although the withdrawal of stimulus will be slow and we do not expect it to become effective until the beginning of next year, it is vital that the Federal Reserve continue to accommodate its speech to the true recovery of the North American economy and avoid the temptation to sweeten its message too much, for fear of scaring the markets.

It cannot be denied that the spectacular post-covid recovery is generating price increases far beyond the base effect of raw materials and oil. Our fear is not centered on the current unleashed inflation (5% of the general rate and 3.8% of the core rate, levels not registered since 1992), but rather that the “transitory effects” of which the Fed speaks will become “Widely transitory”. If crude remains at these prices, we will end the year with inflation of 3.7%.

Furthermore, supply chain bottlenecks are affecting many sectors in the process of grand reopening and going back to our previous lives. With the desire to travel, in just a couple of months the prices of airline tickets have already recovered almost all the lost ground. However, it is used cars that are impacting inflation the most: vehicle sales contributed to half of the rise in the core rate in May. Their prices already register levels 30% higher than those they had before the pandemic.

Let’s put ourselves in the situation: for example, the typical industrial area of ​​the American Midwest, like Michigan, can you imagine how much Walt’s Gran Torino, the car of the famous movie that Eastwood shot in 2008, will have gone up when we left a good one with less stimuli?

This new course of the Fed leads us to an officialization of tapering in September. It is a more successful path than denying the obvious, as in the past weeks. Meanwhile, patience with the Bags. Although there is no need to worry, they need to breathe.

Joan Bonet is Director of Market Strategy at Banca March.