A Roman mountaineer is dead today on the Gran Sasso while, around 3.30 pm he was climbing the Mirka route with a friend, to the top of the summit of Corno Piccolo, in the locality of Prati di Tivo. On the spot the men of the Alpine Rescue who recovered the wounded man.

In another fatal accident, this one in the province of Belluno, a hiker lost her life following the traumas sustained in the fall of the Fanes Falls path. The Italian woman was walking with a group when, at the height of the serpentines, she put her foot badly, falling sideways and starting to tumble for about fifty meters between the rocks, up to the stream below .

When the alarm went off around 12.15, the Suem helicopter of Pieve di Cadore and a team from the Alpine Rescue of the Guardia di Finanza were sent to the scene. Unfortunately for the woman there was nothing to be done. Once recovered, the body was transported by air ambulance to Fiames, where the hearse and staff of the Cortina Alpine Rescue awaited.