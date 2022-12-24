EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

While the COP15 to protect the global loss of biodiversity and the European Union establishes legal obligations to stop trading products related to the destruction of forests, in the Argentine province of Chaco a new territorial ordering of native forests (OTBN) is being discussed that puts at risk the little remains of what was once the Gran Chaco, the second most important lung of South America after the Amazon.

Argentina guards a great biodiversity. That is why the so-called Native Forest Law, created 15 years ago to address the crisis that these ecosystems were going through in the country. Since the year 2000, the forest —present mainly in the provinces of Chaco and Formosa and, to a lesser extent, in Salta and Santiago del Estero— has lost more than a quarter of its forest area.

Through the story of three indigenous communities in the north of the country, Greenpeace Argentina presents the first episodes of “Yaguareté; past, present and future?”, three short documentaries about the spiritual bond of this species with the original peoples of the region. Ariel-Sebastián Vocalino / Greenpeace

The Chaco OTBN that entered into force in 2009 established three categories for forest areas: Red-I, for areas of high conservation value that should not be transformed; Yellow-II, of medium conservation value, which can be degraded as long as adequate restoration activities are carried out; and Verde-III, of low conservation value that can be partially or totally transformed.

“The advance of the economic frontier on native forests has been taking place for decades through the pressure of three sectors: the timber forestry that mainly extracts tannin; the farmer who seeks to plant soybeans, corn and cotton; and real estate, which allots the fields through the Institute of Colonization”, explains Matías Mastrángelo, a researcher at the Argentine National Council of Science and Technology (CONICET), in an interview with América Futura.

The update of the OTBN unleashed controversy since it seeks to enable changes in land uses of the Yellow-II category in the departments of Almirante Brown, Güemes and San Martín —in the north of the province—, thus lowering the current protection standards on a wooded region of more than 300,000 hectares, an area equivalent to the urban sprawl of cities like Lima or Madrid.

“This not only goes against national law and the principle of environmental progressivity, but also condones illegal clearing. The fact that these blank spaces are painted on the new map, as if the forests had never existed, makes it possible to think that deforestation did not exist either, therefore there would be no sanction or need to restore something that never existed”, he points out.

Paradoxically, the Ministry of the Environment of Chaco is not the enforcement authority of the Forest Law, but rather it depends on the Ministry of Production. “We have also created a permanent monitoring office to detect illegal clearing,” said Tomás Camarasa, who heads the Environment and Biodiversity Undersecretary of the province’s Ministry of Environment.

Despite the fact that the new regressive map was drawn up by a technical panel in which mainly actors from the agro-forestry sector participated, with little participation from indigenous peoples and the scientific sector, the mobilization of NGOs such as We are Mount Chaco achieved that for now there is no treatment date for any proposal within the so-called “OTBN Law” in the provincial legislature.

It seems hot, but it is clearing

From north to south of Argentina, the climate crisis is felt in the form of desertification in the Gran Chaco, heat waves in the center of the country and fires in Tierra del Fuego. Currently there is very little water in the Bermejo River that crosses the province of Chaco supplying different aquifers, and the little that remains is contaminated by the presence of cyanobacteriaanother effect of climate change that has already produced floods that affected towns in Chaco such as Castelli at the beginning of the year.

Firefighters and volunteers try to contain the flames that are destroying forests and wildlife in Corrientes, Argentina. Anadolu Agency

“This year there was practically no meltwater contribution to Chaco from the Sierra de Santa Victoria [en la zona norte de la provincia de Salta], which is where the Bermejo River is born, due to the little formation of ice due to global warming”, says Camarasa. “Cyanobacteria are a direct consequence of climate change in the province, and we see a scenario where this may continue to increase. We have to find a way to reduce deforestation to mitigate the impact of the climate crisis in Chaco”.

Consulted regarding the complaints made by civil society and a recent controversy on Twitter with Greenpeace as a result of the new OTBN, Governor Jorge Capitanich replied that “the great deficit that we have so far to reverse this situation is the lack of financing and the lack of support to get those funds”. And he adds: “But we believe that we are working in the right direction to consolidate alternatives that allow us to protect native environments with people inside. We will continue working to live up to this paradigm shift that understands that ‘without environmental justice there is no social justice’, which is promoted not only by governments, but mainly by civil society and the territory”.

From Buenos Aires, the executive director of Greenpeace for the Andean region, Natalia Machain, said that “the Argentine governments from the 1990s until now have not had a serious environmental policy. And today it’s time to reflect on that. In Chaco, from 2007 to date, half a million hectares have been lost, half illegally and irregularly. The current proposal of the governor, Capitanich, consists of exactly that: whitewashing, forgiving all the illegal clearing carried out and giving the green light to destroy another million more hectares”.

Ecosystem services or deserted fields

The real estate advance on the biological corridor of the dry Chaco generates “expired fields”, according to the Wichí indigenous people, given that it is a very unpredictable area where crops and pastures fail due to lack of water, which is why the communities expelled from the mountains end up segregated on the periphery of the towns.

“The loss of flora and fauna species not only affects native communities that depend on the forest as their supermarket or pharmacy. The absence of jaguarthe quimilero peccary and the tattoo cart and other endemic species of the Chaco and at risk of extinction, annuls the possibility of ecotourism that attracts visitors from all over the planet”, denounces the CONICET researcher.

The new map proposed for the OTBN update contemplates a controversial polygon called JUANA with spaces painted white, which for the researcher Mastrángelo is as if the forests “never existed”. “Therefore there would be no sanction or need to restore it. This not only goes against national law and the principle of environmental progressivity, but also condones illegal clearing”.

The Río Bermejo in the Gran Chaco biome in Argentina. Martin Katz (GREENPEACE)

However, the agronomist Julieta Rojas from INTA and the Land Degradation and Desertification Observatory explains that soils in the western Chaco subjected to deforestation for agricultural use lose physical and chemical quality in a very short period of time. “Mostly organic carbon; you can lose up to 40%. And it is key to mitigating climate change and its loss accelerates global warming and desertification processes. On the other hand, the deforested soils are compacted with respect to the native forest, thus decreasing the infiltration of the forest soil up to four times, making it easier for floods to occur when it rains”.

Go beyond stagnant ideologies

For Mastrángelo, there are productive activities compatible with forest maintenance that have enormous potential, but they have never received support from the Government so that they can be brought to a sufficiently beneficial level. “Beekeeping, ecotourism and even the forest extraction of certain woods can be done sustainably if regeneration times are respected, something that companies do not currently do,” explains one of the scientists who best knows the socio-environmental problem of Chaco. .

Capitanich comments that 50 years from now he envisions a Chaco with full recovery of its native forests and degraded environments through the consolidation of payment mechanisms for ecosystem services such as the Eco-Token project, which, although incipient, has the potential to change substantially the socio-productive matrix of the province, since through a blockchain traceability system it could ensure that funds generated go directly to positively impact the local communities that protect those forests.

Greenpeace documented a bulldozer destroying native forests 30 kilometers from Miraflores, despite the fact that weeks ago the Chaco Justice ratified the suspension of clearing. Martin Katz/Greenpeace

The governor of Chaco explains that they are discussing reforms to tighten sanctions and controls, and that they will continue to demand that the national government fully integrate the fund for the conservation and protection of the ecosystem, as determined by national law: “Of every 1,000 hectares of forest that the law obliges us to protect, we are only assigned the funds corresponding to 100 of them, and this makes the law a legal instrument that is practically impossible to comply with in the remaining 900 hectares.”

“Argentina is inserted in an accelerated world and in a collapsing planet”, concludes Machain. “He needs to be better off for what is coming. We must take a leap in quality in our debate. Maintaining that the destruction of nature will make us less poor is a canned and fallacious argument, but, more than ever, unethical, and contrary to reality and laws. It is the responsibility of the State itself and its officials to complete the necessary funds for the protection of forests”.