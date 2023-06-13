Juan Carlos Villena Valencia Tuesday, June 13, 2023, 08:45



Gran Canaria has given up playing in the Euroleague next season, a competition to which they had a sporting right after winning the last Eurocup, and will increase the invitations that the tournament will have to grant to two to complete the 18 teams that will play the 23-23 season. 24. There, as the newspaper Las Provincias reported on May 15, one of the best located is Valencia Basket. The impediment that closed the door to the Euroleague for the Taronja was the presence of a fourth Spanish team, which now opens the option of repeating the roster of the same 18 teams that played in the course that has just ended. Monaco retains its sporting right as the 2021 Eurocup champion, by finishing in the top eight of the last Euroleague. Added to the 13 teams with their guaranteed presence (Real Madrid, Barça, Baskonia, Efes, Fenerbahce, Olympiacos, Panathinaikos, Maccabi, Alba Berlin, Bayern, ASVEL, Armani Milan and Zalgiris) they would be 14. The 15th place would go to the winner of the Adriatic League (the final is played by Red Star and Partizan). The 16th, by way of invitation, for Virtus Bologna. There would remain two places pending and, in the absence of ratification, the idea with which the Euroleague has worked in recent weeks is that with the resignation of Gran Canaria they would go to Valencia Basket and the finalist of the Adriatic League, both with invitation with fee of 500,000 euros.

“Once the situation has been analyzed and the vote has been carried out, the Board of Directors of Club Baloncesto Gran Canaria-Claret SAD has unanimously decided not to participate in the next edition of the Euroleague for financial reasons, and to play the Eurocup again.” ». This is how the statement from the team chaired by former player Sitapha Savané read. Now, the Board (if there is no change in plans it will be by vote of the owner teams) will have to decide the fate of the ‘wildcards’ in a meeting that always takes place at the end of June. It will be the moment in which Valencia Basket, currently without a sports director after the departure of Chechu Mulero, is clear if they have to go to a long squad (with the Euroleague) or if they have to cut from the 16 players (including Jiménez and Ferrando ) who finished last year. The only two confirmed departures are that of Dimitrijevic and Van Rossom. There are seven with a guaranteed contract (Jones, Radebaugh, Claver, López-Arostegui, Puerto, Webb III and Pradilla). Three have an option to continue (Evans, Hermannsson, Dubljevic) and four finish (Rivero, Prepelic, Alexander and Harper).

With respect to the little funding that playing the Euroleague represents for teams without a license, which do not receive distribution from the fixed television contract, the best example is that of Valencia Basket. In the last audited accounts of a season where he played it, 20-21, the income received by the taronja (who were close to the Top 8) was 800,000 euros while only travel expenses amounted to just over 500,000. “The final account depends on how we end up in the classification, but analyzing the last participation, the expenses generated by the dispute were not covered with income,” acknowledged the general director, Enric Carbonell, in an interview with this newspaper last November.

Marshall Glickman, then CEO of the Euroleague, visited Valencia in April and met with the Taronja leadership and also learned first-hand about the state of the works at the Roig Arena, where he was very interested in the execution deadlines as well as knowing, in situ, all the technical details of the venue, beyond its capacity, to be able to host all kinds of events. That is to say, knowing on the ground everything that Enric Carbonell had explained in his first meeting. In 2024, there will be a review of the provisional licenses of the Euroleague.