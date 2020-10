By contrast, Gran Canaria adds one victory and two defeats in their league start. The Fisac ​​project, with four incorporations, has not started showing the expected level in ACB. They beat Bilbao Basket on the first day, but they fell in both Burgos and Zaragoza. At EuroCup, the movie has been a different one so far. The Greek Promitheas and the French Nanterre 92 were their first two rivals, however two solvent victories have allowed the Canarian team to start with a firm step.