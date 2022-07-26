Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Gran Canaria Rally: terrible video, fan dies in accident

July 26, 2022
close

Rally of Cantabria

Rally of Cantabria.

Rally of Cantabria.

Shocking images of the moment of the incident.

Last weekend was tragic for sports in Spain, after the death of an 18-year-old woman was recorded in an accident at the Gran Canaria Rally.

The authorities indicated that the driver of one of the competing cars lost control, went up the hill and hit a group of fans who were watching the competition.

(Egan Bernal could lose leadership in Ineos: hiring bomb)
organizers of North Region Rally in Gran Canaria They indicated that there was one person dead and that there is another in serious condition in one of the hospitals in the region.

the fateful moment

The image is impressive and in it you can see the car Toyota Starlet 1.3 with number 44 and who was the protagonist of the accident in the fatal action.

The paramedics went to the scene of the incident, they could not save the woman, but they quickly transferred the other fan to be treated.

The leaders of the Rally decided to suspend the race in the sixth section due to the fatal accident, which was registered in this way.

Sports

