Almost the whole game playing the score in favor, Gran Canaria knew how to wait for the final moment to secure their tenth league victory before a combative GBC. Two three-pointers from Shurna in the last quarter ended up securing a victory for which the San Sebastian team opposed for much of it, but their strength failed them when it was most necessary to bring them out.

Marcelo Nicola’s team started the game much more plugged in. With Radoncic and active Okouo setting the tone, very soon it was 4-10 before a stunned Gran Canaria. But Porfirio Fisac’s boys soon snapped up after a 10-0 run, which included 3s from Slaughter and Kilpatrick, who could only break with two free throws to leave the score at a tight 14-12.

Gipuzkoa Basket came out conteston, tying quickly at 17 after a spectacular triple by Albicy that Herbalife had put with a score in favor of 17-12. In the absence of effectiveness in both hoops, It was time to sweat each basket to the extreme, as the 22-23 at the end of the first quarter showed.

Not even the beginning of the second quarter was a trace of the opening minutes of the match, once again Gipuzkoa Basket took control after a triple from Span, 24-28. This action seemed to spur Granca, which went into a trance from 6.75 to take control of the situation again. Thus, he connected five in a row under the signature of Costello, Shurna (3, also in a row) and Kilpatrick who shot him on the scoreboard: 39-29. The advantage in favor of the Gran Canaria team was 13, 43-30 after two free throws by Slaughter, but the visiting hosts did not surrender.

Despite the fact that Kilpatrick, stellar in the first half (13 points), took a 2 + 1 from Carlson who returned to give his team a +10, 46-35, a triple from Magarity seconds before the break, he got back in path to GBC: 48-42. KIlaptrick was still doing his thing with the basket that opened the scoring after the break, but there it dried up. Granca began to miss the scoring fluidity with which he shook a GBC in the second quarter that threw Radoncic’s men, triple and two free throws to leave the game with just one basket: 52-50. Nicola’s team never lost the face of the game. So much so that a triple by Faggiano, which also represented a 2-10 partial in his favor, gave him his first advantage, 58-60, after the 22-23 with which the score was closed after the first ten minutes of game.

From the same distance, Albicy gave Herbalife another advantage, which hit a stretch thanks to five consecutive points from Beirán, a triple and an assist from Balcerowski: 69-62. But Okouo followed his, a pylon hammer throughout the game, taking out a 2 + 1 from Albicy himself for 69-65, a difference that remained at the end of the third quarter: 71-67.

There was then a string of failures in both baskets, which translated into a most uncertain prognosis. Faggiano approached the GBC with a triple, 73-70, but Shurna, with that particular shooting mechanic, unleashed his fourth and fifth baskets from beyond the line to put the victory on a tray for Gran Canaria, 81-70, forcing Nicola to ask for a time-out that was useless. The sentence came from the same distance by a misguided Dimsa, 86-74, pure decoration of Dee’s final triple that left the score in the final 90-81.

Before their great European appointment in the quarterfinals of the Eurocup, their qualification miraculous, Gran Canaria achieved a victory that allows them to think, no matter how minimal the possibilities, in saving his disappointing domestic season by qualifying for the playoffs. Meanwhile, Gipuzkoa Basket must continue rowing with all its strength to reach the shore of salvation, which is increasingly complicated by the day.