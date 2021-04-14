Hours: What time to see the Granca – Barcelona?

Herbalife Gran Canaria and Barça will meet this Wednesday, April 14 in this meeting of the matchday 31 of the Endesa League 2020/21. The match will start at 21:15 hours and will be played in the Gran Canaria Arena de Las Palmas (Spain).

Television: How to watch Granca – Barcelona on TV and online?

Movistar + will broadcast the Gran Canaria vs Barcelona live with the narration of two of his regular communicators: David Carnicero, Amaya Valdemoro, Sitapha Savané, Lucio Angulo, Antonio Lamolda, Fran Fermoso … live the meeting, which begins at 21:15 hours, via #Come on (dial 8).

In AS you can also follow Gran Canaria vs Barcelona. With us you will have the best minute by minute, the images most shocking of the meeting and the statements of the protagonists, as well as the chronicle nothing more to conclude.