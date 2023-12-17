“Neural network” became the word of 2023 according to the portal “Gramota.ru”. The portal’s press service spoke about this TASS on Monday, December 18th.

“The word of 2023 is “neural network.” The choice was made based on balanced criteria – analysis of big data, frequency of queries, assessments of leading experts: linguists, sociologists and other specialists,” representatives of Gramota.ru reported.

Over 75% of votes were given for this word. The next most popular were “jeepity”/GPT (58%), “base” (43%) and “returnees” (41%). Also, “prompt”/“promt” and “imba” received more than 20% of the votes.

The press service emphasized that when selecting words, attention was also paid to the level of mastery of the Russian language.

Once the word of the year is determined, it must be included in the Gramoty.ru meta-dictionary, the purpose of which is to combine information from various dictionaries and other sources about the Russian language. In order to place the word of the year in this dictionary, it is planned to compile its full dictionary description.

Earlier, on November 27, the adjective “authentic” became the word of 2023 according to the compilers of the American explanatory dictionary Merriam-Webster's Collegiate Dictionary. It has been suggested that this trend is associated with the development of artificial intelligence (AI), which has seen a significant breakthrough over the past year.

Before this, on November 15, the Cambridge English Dictionary named the word of the year. It turned out to be the verb “hallucinate”. This word has taken on a new meaning with the development of artificial intelligence technology. The Cambridge Dictionary defines the term as the AI ​​production of “false information.”