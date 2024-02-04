The world of music is preparing for one of the most anticipated nights of the year: the delivery of the Grammys 2024. This event, which will take place on February 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, promises to be an event full of emotions, in which the greatest talents in the industry will be recognized for their exceptional contributions to music. With names like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, and Dua Lipa Among the nominees, expectations are high.

This year, the Grammys They come loaded with new features, including new categories and the presence of renowned artists on stage. The broadcast of the event will be available on multiple platforms, ensuring that no one misses the celebration.

Grammy 2024: schedules according to your country of residence

For music fans in Latin America, the ceremony will be broadcast live on TNT and HBO Max, starting at 8:00 pm (Peru time). In the United States, CBS Television Network and Paramount+ will be the streaming platforms, ensuring complete coverage so that no one misses this great event.

Grammy 2024: streaming channels

The availability of channels such as TNT and HBO Max for Latin America and CBS and Paramount+, in the United States, guarantees that the global audience has access to the live ceremony. This year, the awards ceremony promises to exceed all expectations, with confirmed performances by artists such as SZA, Travis Scott and Billy Joel, who will undoubtedly leave their mark on the history of the Grammys.

Nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards

The list of nominees for the 2024 Grammys is a reflection of the diverse talent and musical quality that defines the industry today. SZA leads the nominations, with a total of 9, followed closely by artists such as Victoria Monét, Phoebe Bridgers and Serban Ghenea, each with 7 nominations. Among the most notable categories are album of the year, with nominees ranging from Miley Cyrus to Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift.

How do you vote for Grammy winners?

Voting for the winners of the Grammy is an exclusive process conducted by the voting members of the Recording Academy. These members are music professionals, including artists, producers, and engineers, who are tasked with voting in the categories that best align with their experience. The process is carried out in two rounds: the first to determine the nominees and the second to select the winners, ensuring that the winners are chosen by their own peers within the music industry.

