The nominees for the 2024 Grammy Awards have already been announced, this Friday, November 10. The National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences made a special broadcast, in which all the names of the artists competing for a gramophone in the different categories were given. One of the favorites to win several awards in the 66th edition is the American Taylor Swiftwho is on tour with ‘The Eras Tour’ in various parts of the world.

Grammys 2024: list of nominees

Here we leave you the list of the most important categories and the artists that make up each one, who hope to win more than one award on February 4, 2024, in Los Angeles.

Best Pop Solo Performance

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus.

‘Paint The Town Red’ – Doja Cat.

‘What Was I Made For’ – Billie Eilish.

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo.

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift.

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance

‘Thousand Miles’ – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile

‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste

‘Never Felt So Alone’ – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish.

‘Karma Remix’ -Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice.

‘Ghost In The Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers.

Best R&B Performance

‘Summer Too Hot’ – Chris Brown.

‘Back To Love’ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR and Alex Isley

‘ICU’ – Coco Jones.

‘How Does It Make You Feel’ – Victoria Monét.

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA.

Best Alternative Music Album

‘The Car’ – Arctic Monkeys.

‘The Record’ – Boygenius.

‘Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ – Lana Del Rey.

‘Cracker Island’ – Gorillaz.

‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’ – PJ Harvey.

Best new artist

Grace Abrams

Fred Again

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monet

The War and Treaty.

song of the year

‘A&W’

‘Anti-Hero’

‘Butterfly’

‘Dance The Night’

‘Flowers’

‘Kill Bill’

‘Vampire’

‘What Was I Made For’.

Best urban music album

‘Saturn’ – Rauw Alejandro.

‘Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful’ – Karol G.

‘Data’ – Tainy.

Best Latin Album

‘The Fourth Leaf’ – Pablo Alborán

‘Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1’ – Alemor

‘Blindly’ – Paula Arenas

‘The net’ – Pedro Capó

‘Don Juan’ – Maluma

‘X Me’ – Gaby Moreno.

Best song written for visual media

‘Barbie World’

‘Dance The Night’

‘I’m Just Ken’

‘Lift Me Up’

‘What Was I Made For’.

Record of the year

‘Worship’ – Jon Batiste.

‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius.

‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus.

‘What Was I Made For’ – Billie Eilish.

‘On My Mama’ – Victoria Monét.

‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo.

‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift.

‘Kill Bill’ – SZA.

Album of the year

‘World Music Radio’ – Jon Batiste.

‘The Record’ – Boygenius.

‘Endless Summer Vacation’ – Miley Cyrus.

‘Did You Know There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ – Lana Del Rey.

‘The Age of Pleasure’ – Janelle Monáe.

‘Guts’ – Olivia Rodrigo.

‘Midnights’ – Taylor Swift.

‘SOS’ – SZA.

Best Latin Tropical Album

‘Sowing: 45th Anniversary’ – Rubén Blades With Roberto Delgado & Orchestra

‘I’m coming to you’ – Luis Figueroa

‘Niche symphonic’ – Grupo Niche and National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia

‘Life’ – Omara Portuondo

‘Mimy & Tony’ – Tony Succar and Mimy Succar

‘Escalona had never been recorded like this’ – Carlos Vives

When will the 2024 Grammy Awards be?

The annual Grammy Awards will be held on Sunday, February 4, 2024 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, United States.

What channel will broadcast the awards?

In Latin America, as usual, the gala of the Grammy awards It will be broadcast on the TNT signal, available on cable television operators. Additionally, if you have the HBO max streaming platformyou can also do it by said means.

How are Grammy winners chosen?

The Grammy jury is made up of members of the Recording Academy. According to the official website, this institution represents the voices of artists, producers, engineers, composers and more professionals in the music industry.

These members of the Academy propose some candidates that they consider should be recognized, the artists’ material must have been released within the year of eligibility. Then, 350 experts monitor that the requirements are met in each of the categories.

The Grammy Awards will be in 2024. Photo: Grammys

After this process, current members will be able to vote in their respective areas of specialization, in up to 10 different categories and the four general ones: recording of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. This applies at the nomination stage and the selection of winners.

Finally, the candidate with the most votes will be the winner; in the event of a tie, both are considered winners. After the results are processed, they are announced at the premiere ceremonies and the broadcast of the awards ceremony.

