The music world is excitedly preparing for the 2024 Grammys, an event that promises to be a milestone in the industry. With stellar nominations including greats like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa; The expectation grows as the date approaches. Fans are already marking their calendars so they don't miss a single detail of this ceremony that celebrates the best of global musical talent.

This year, the Grammys They arrive with surprises and nominations that reflect the diversity and richness of the current musical scene. With established artists and new talents, the list of nominees is a reflection of the dynamism and innovation in the industry. With confirmed performances by iconic figures and recent sensations, this gala promises to be an unforgettable night.

When are the 2024 Grammys?

The big night of the Grammys 2024 is scheduled for on February 4, at the iconic Crypto Arena in Los Angeles. This event, which brings together the best in the musical world, will undoubtedly be a show full of emotions, surprises and memorable performances.

Music fans will be able to enjoy a ceremony that not only rewards musical excellence, but also celebrates diversity and artistic creativity.

Where to watch the 2024 Grammys?

For those who don't want to miss a moment of the 2024 Grammys, the live stream will be available via TNT and HBO Max in Latin America and CBS Television Network and Paramount+ in United States.

Also, if you are in some Latin American countries, times vary depending on the region: 7 pm in Mexico and Central America; 8 pm in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia; 9 pm in Chile and Bolivia; and 10 pm in Argentina and Brazil.

Grammy nominees 2024

The list of nominees for the 2024 Grammys is a reflection of the talent and diversity of today's music. Stars such as Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Dua Lipa lead the nominations, promising a close and exciting competition. On the other hand, the Peruvian artists Tony Succar and his mother, Mimy, like Susana Baca, were also considered.

In addition, in this edition new categories will be presented such as best African music performance and best alternative jazz album, which add a fresh touch to the awards. Among the confirmed performances are figures such as SZA, Travis Scott and Billy Joel, which will ensure a night full of talent and emotions.

Who will perform at the 2024 Grammys?

Like every year, the performances at the Grammys are some of the most anticipated by music fans. This year, the shares of Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, U2, Luke Combs, Burna Boy and Billy Joel have been confirmed.

In the coming days, more artists will be announced who promise to deliver an exciting show for both audience and attendees. Likewise, you will know all the details first-hand by The Entertainment Republic.

