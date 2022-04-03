This Sunday (3), takes place the main award of music, the Grammy. Located in Las Vegas, in the United States, the event, which would take place in January, was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the city.

Presented by Trevor Noah, the awards will be broadcast on the Paramount+ streaming service. In Brazil, the Grammys will also be broadcast on the pay TV channel TNT, starting at 9 pm. The broadcaster’s streaming platform, TNT GO, will also broadcast the event.

For those who enjoy watching celebrities walk the red carpet, coverage of the beginning of the event will take place on E! for the ”Live From E!: Grammy Awards 2022” at 7pm.

Among the confirmed performances for the awards are: BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and Lady Gaga. In addition, during the ceremony there will be a tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia last week.

+ Streaming boosts 2021 music sales to record $26 billion

Nominated

Among the nominees, 19-year-old teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo is a favorite. She is up for the Grammy Awards’ four main categories: album, song and record of the year and best new artist. Only two musicians in Grammy history have won all four categories on the same night.

Pianist Jon Batiste is the one with the most nominations, 11 in all. Artists that should also be highlighted during the awards are: Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, HER, Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Justin Bieber.

Representing Brazil, there is only the pianist from São Paulo, Eliane Elias. She was nominated for Best Latin Jazz Album for “Mirror Mirror”, recorded in partnership with Chick Correa and Chucho Valdés. In fact, the artist has already won this category six years ago. Check out the main categories below:

album of the year

​’We Are’ by Jon Batiste

‘Love for Sale’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

‘Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)’ by Justin Bieber

‘Planet Her (Deluxe)’ by Doja Cat

‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish

‘Back of My Mind’ by HER

‘Montero’ by Lil Nas X

‘Sour’ by Olivia Rodrigo

‘Evermore’ by Taylor Swift

‘Donda’ by Kanye West

song of the year

‘Bad Habits’ by Ed Sheeran

‘A Beautiful Noise’ by Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile

‘Drivers License’, by Olivia Rodrigo

‘Fight for You’ by HER

‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish

‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat and SZA

‘Leave the Door Open’ by Silk Sonic

‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ with Daniel Caesar & Giveon

‘Right On Time’ by Brandi Carlile

Record of the year

‘I Still Have Faith In You’ by Abba

‘Freedom’ by Jon Batiste

‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ with Daniel Caesar & Giveon

‘Right On Time’ by Brandi Carlile

‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat and SZA

‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish

‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X

‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic

New artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmy Allen

Baby Keem

finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best pop solo performance

‘Anyone’, Justin Bieber

‘Right On Time’ by Brandi Carlile

‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish

‘Positions’ by Ariana Grande

‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Group or Duo Performance

‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

‘Lonely’ by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco

‘Butter’ by BTS

‘Higher Power’ by Coldplay

‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat and SZA

Best pop vocal album

‘Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)’ by Justin Bieber

‘Planet Her (Deluxe)’ by Doja Cat

‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish

‘Positions’ by Ariana Grande

‘Sour’ by Olivia Rodrigo

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

‘Love for Sale’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

‘Til We Meet Again (Live)’ by Norah Jones

‘A Tori Kelly Christmas’ by Tori Kelly

‘Ledisi Sings Nina’ by Ledisi

‘That’s Life’ by Willie Nelson

‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ by Dolly Parton

best rock performance

‘Shot in the Dark’ by AC/DC

‘Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)’ by Black Pumas

‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Chris Cornell

‘Ohms’ by Deftones

‘Making a Fire’ by Foo Fighters

Best heavy metal performance

‘Genesis’ by Deftones

‘The Alien’ by Dream Theater

‘Amazon’ by Gojira

‘Pushing the Tides’ by Mastodon

‘The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition’, by Rob Zombie

best alternative album

‘Shore’ by Fleet Foxes

‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ by Halsey

‘Jubilee’ by Japanese Breakfast

‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’ by Arlo Parks

‘Daddy’s Home’ by St. Vincent

Best R&B performance

‘Lost You’ by Snoh ​​Aalegra

‘Peaches’ by Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar & Giveon

‘Damage’ by HER

‘Leave the Door Open’ by Silk Sonic

‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ by Jazmine Sullivan

best rap album

‘The Off-Season’ by J. Cole

‘Certified Lover Boy’ by Drake

‘King’s Disease II’ by Nas

‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ by Tyler, the Creator

‘Donda’ by Kanye West

Best dance/electronic recording

‘Hero’ by Afrojack and David Guetta

‘Loom’ by Olafur Arnalds and Bonobo

‘Before’ by James Blake

‘Heartreak’ by Bonoro and Totally Extinct Dinosaurs

‘You Can Do It’ by Caribou

‘Alive’ by Rufus du Sol

‘The Business’ by Tiesto

Best electronic dance album

‘Subconsciously’ by Black Coffee

‘Fallen Embers’ by Illenium

‘Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)’ by Major Lazer

‘Shockwave’ by Marshmello

‘Free Love’ by Sylvan Esso

‘Judgement’ by Ten City

Producer of the Year, Non-Classic

Jack Antonoff

hit boy

Ricky Reed

Mike Elizondo

Rogèt Chahayed

Best urban music album

‘Aphrodisiac’ by Raw Alejandro

‘The Last Tour of the World’ by Bad Bunny

‘Jose’ by J Balvin

‘KG0516’, by Karol G

‘Mendo’ by Alex Cuba

‘Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demons) 8’, by Kali Uchis

Best Latin Jazz Album

‘Mirror Mirror’, by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés

‘The South Bronx Story’ by Charles Henriquez

‘Virtual Birdland’ by Arturo O’Farril and Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra

‘Transparency’ by Dafnis Prieto Orchestra

‘El Arte del Bolero’, by Miguel Zeon and Luis Perdomo

best musical film

‘Insidie’ by Bo Burnham

‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ by David Byrne

‘Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ by Billie Eilish

‘Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui’ by Jimi Hendrix

‘Summer of Soul’, various artists

best clip

‘Shot in the Dark’ by AC/DC

‘Freedom’ by Jon Batiste

‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

‘Peaches’ by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar

‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish

‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X

‘Good 4U’, by Olivia Rodrigo

best country album

‘Skeletons’ by Brothers Osborne

‘Remember Her Name’ by Mickey Guyton

‘The Marfa Tapes’ by Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram

‘The Ballad of Dood & Juanita’ by Sturgill Simpson

‘Starting Over’ by Christ Stapleton

best soundtrack

‘Bridgerton’ by Kris Bowers

‘Dune’ by Hans Zimmer

‘The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2’, by Ludwig Göransson

‘The Queen’s Gambit’ by Carlos Rafael Rivera

‘Soul’ by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat