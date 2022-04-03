This Sunday (3), takes place the main award of music, the Grammy. Located in Las Vegas, in the United States, the event, which would take place in January, was postponed due to an outbreak of Covid-19 in the city.
Presented by Trevor Noah, the awards will be broadcast on the Paramount+ streaming service. In Brazil, the Grammys will also be broadcast on the pay TV channel TNT, starting at 9 pm. The broadcaster’s streaming platform, TNT GO, will also broadcast the event.
For those who enjoy watching celebrities walk the red carpet, coverage of the beginning of the event will take place on E! for the ”Live From E!: Grammy Awards 2022” at 7pm.
Among the confirmed performances for the awards are: BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic and Lady Gaga. In addition, during the ceremony there will be a tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who was found dead in a hotel room in Colombia last week.
+ Streaming boosts 2021 music sales to record $26 billion
Nominated
Among the nominees, 19-year-old teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo is a favorite. She is up for the Grammy Awards’ four main categories: album, song and record of the year and best new artist. Only two musicians in Grammy history have won all four categories on the same night.
Pianist Jon Batiste is the one with the most nominations, 11 in all. Artists that should also be highlighted during the awards are: Doja Cat, Billie Eilish, HER, Taylor Swift, Kanye West and Justin Bieber.
Representing Brazil, there is only the pianist from São Paulo, Eliane Elias. She was nominated for Best Latin Jazz Album for “Mirror Mirror”, recorded in partnership with Chick Correa and Chucho Valdés. In fact, the artist has already won this category six years ago. Check out the main categories below:
album of the year
’We Are’ by Jon Batiste
‘Love for Sale’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
‘Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)’ by Justin Bieber
‘Planet Her (Deluxe)’ by Doja Cat
‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish
‘Back of My Mind’ by HER
‘Montero’ by Lil Nas X
‘Sour’ by Olivia Rodrigo
‘Evermore’ by Taylor Swift
‘Donda’ by Kanye West
song of the year
‘Bad Habits’ by Ed Sheeran
‘A Beautiful Noise’ by Alicia Keys & Brandi Carlile
‘Drivers License’, by Olivia Rodrigo
‘Fight for You’ by HER
‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish
‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat and SZA
‘Leave the Door Open’ by Silk Sonic
‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X
Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ with Daniel Caesar & Giveon
‘Right On Time’ by Brandi Carlile
Record of the year
‘I Still Have Faith In You’ by Abba
‘Freedom’ by Jon Batiste
‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
Justin Bieber’s ‘Peaches’ with Daniel Caesar & Giveon
‘Right On Time’ by Brandi Carlile
‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat and SZA
‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish
‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X
‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic
New artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmy Allen
Baby Keem
finneas
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best pop solo performance
‘Anyone’, Justin Bieber
‘Right On Time’ by Brandi Carlile
‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish
‘Positions’ by Ariana Grande
‘Drivers License’ by Olivia Rodrigo
Best Pop Group or Duo Performance
‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
‘Lonely’ by Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco
‘Butter’ by BTS
‘Higher Power’ by Coldplay
‘Kiss Me More’ by Doja Cat and SZA
Best pop vocal album
‘Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)’ by Justin Bieber
‘Planet Her (Deluxe)’ by Doja Cat
‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish
‘Positions’ by Ariana Grande
‘Sour’ by Olivia Rodrigo
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
‘Love for Sale’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
‘Til We Meet Again (Live)’ by Norah Jones
‘A Tori Kelly Christmas’ by Tori Kelly
‘Ledisi Sings Nina’ by Ledisi
‘That’s Life’ by Willie Nelson
‘A Holly Dolly Christmas’ by Dolly Parton
best rock performance
‘Shot in the Dark’ by AC/DC
‘Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A)’ by Black Pumas
‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ by Chris Cornell
‘Ohms’ by Deftones
‘Making a Fire’ by Foo Fighters
Best heavy metal performance
‘Genesis’ by Deftones
‘The Alien’ by Dream Theater
‘Amazon’ by Gojira
‘Pushing the Tides’ by Mastodon
‘The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition’, by Rob Zombie
best alternative album
‘Shore’ by Fleet Foxes
‘If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power’ by Halsey
‘Jubilee’ by Japanese Breakfast
‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’ by Arlo Parks
‘Daddy’s Home’ by St. Vincent
Best R&B performance
‘Lost You’ by Snoh Aalegra
‘Peaches’ by Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar & Giveon
‘Damage’ by HER
‘Leave the Door Open’ by Silk Sonic
‘Pick Up Your Feelings’ by Jazmine Sullivan
best rap album
‘The Off-Season’ by J. Cole
‘Certified Lover Boy’ by Drake
‘King’s Disease II’ by Nas
‘Call Me If You Get Lost’ by Tyler, the Creator
‘Donda’ by Kanye West
Best dance/electronic recording
‘Hero’ by Afrojack and David Guetta
‘Loom’ by Olafur Arnalds and Bonobo
‘Before’ by James Blake
‘Heartreak’ by Bonoro and Totally Extinct Dinosaurs
‘You Can Do It’ by Caribou
‘Alive’ by Rufus du Sol
‘The Business’ by Tiesto
Best electronic dance album
‘Subconsciously’ by Black Coffee
‘Fallen Embers’ by Illenium
‘Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded)’ by Major Lazer
‘Shockwave’ by Marshmello
‘Free Love’ by Sylvan Esso
‘Judgement’ by Ten City
Producer of the Year, Non-Classic
Jack Antonoff
hit boy
Ricky Reed
Mike Elizondo
Rogèt Chahayed
Best urban music album
‘Aphrodisiac’ by Raw Alejandro
‘The Last Tour of the World’ by Bad Bunny
‘Jose’ by J Balvin
‘KG0516’, by Karol G
‘Mendo’ by Alex Cuba
‘Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demons) 8’, by Kali Uchis
Best Latin Jazz Album
‘Mirror Mirror’, by Eliane Elias with Chick Corea and Chucho Valdés
‘The South Bronx Story’ by Charles Henriquez
‘Virtual Birdland’ by Arturo O’Farril and Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
‘Transparency’ by Dafnis Prieto Orchestra
‘El Arte del Bolero’, by Miguel Zeon and Luis Perdomo
best musical film
‘Insidie’ by Bo Burnham
‘David Byrne’s American Utopia’ by David Byrne
‘Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ by Billie Eilish
‘Music, Money, Madness… Jimi Hendrix in Maui’ by Jimi Hendrix
‘Summer of Soul’, various artists
best clip
‘Shot in the Dark’ by AC/DC
‘Freedom’ by Jon Batiste
‘I Get a Kick Out of You’ by Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga
‘Peaches’ by Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar
‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish
‘Montero (Call Me by Your Name)’ by Lil Nas X
‘Good 4U’, by Olivia Rodrigo
best country album
‘Skeletons’ by Brothers Osborne
‘Remember Her Name’ by Mickey Guyton
‘The Marfa Tapes’ by Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, and Jack Ingram
‘The Ballad of Dood & Juanita’ by Sturgill Simpson
‘Starting Over’ by Christ Stapleton
best soundtrack
‘Bridgerton’ by Kris Bowers
‘Dune’ by Hans Zimmer
‘The Mandalorian: Season 2 – Vol. 2’, by Ludwig Göransson
‘The Queen’s Gambit’ by Carlos Rafael Rivera
‘Soul’ by Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, and Atticus Ross
know more
+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023
+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams
+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow
+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school
+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign
+ What is known about fluorone?
+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media
+ ‘Ichthyosaur-monster’ is discovered in Colombia
+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result
+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021
+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011
+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat
#Grammys #heres #watch #awards #Sunday
Leave a Reply