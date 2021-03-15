Mexican singer and songwriter Armando Manzanero received an emotional tribute during the 2021 Grammy Awards gala, where, in addition, the musical community remembered the fatalities in the industry that have had the coronavirus pandemic after a year since the first case registered in Wuhan.

Among the photographs and names that appeared on the big screen of the stage, was the Merida-born Armando Manzanero, who left a musical legacy of more than 400 songs after his death at age 85, in December 2020.

The Mexican star appeared when the presenter Trevor noah He dedicated words in memory of those who lost their lives in the battle against the coronavirus. The ceremony also included a tribute to honor the memory of the health workers who passed away on the front line.

“We remain grateful for every essential worker who throughout the year has helped us survive,” the comedian thanked the organization on behalf of the Grammy Awards.

Armando Manzanero was honored during the 2021 Grammy Awards gala. Photo: TNT capture

“We recognize this past year (that) the loss of life has been historical, that is why we want to remember the great impact of those who were in music and lost them at this time,” he continued as images of Eddie Van Halen, Mary Wilson paraded. , Bonnie Pointer, Mac Davis, Helen Reddy, Kenny Rogers and the Mexican composer Armando Manzanero.

2021 Grammy Awards, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.