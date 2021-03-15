Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson, known as HER, was one of the great protagonists in the 63rd edition of the Grammy Awards, as it won the coveted golden statuette in one of the most important categories of the musical event: Best song of the year.

Thanks to your protest theme “I can’t breathe”, The 23-year-old star defeated Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Roddy Ricch, Post Malone, Julia Michaels and Billie Eilish. The current song of the year talks about the pain of black people in the face of racism and police brutality.

The single was released in June 2020, in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine and as a result of massive protests in different states of North America against racism, after the death in police custody of George Floyd.

The song’s title, “I Can’t Breathe”, were the last words of Eric Garner, who was strangled to death in 2014, when the New York police arrested him on suspicion of selling loose cigarettes. Phrases like “I can’t breathe, you’re taking my life, I can’t breathe. Will someone fight for me?” Are heard in the R&B cut of more than 4 minutes.

HER is an artist from California, still unknown in the international market but very popular in the American music industry. She was already nominated for a Grammy in 2018 in the Album of the Year category for her self-titled album, which placed her as an R&B benchmark.

