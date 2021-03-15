The successful Beyoncé Knowles-Carter entered the posterity of the music industry by becoming the female artist with the most victories (28) at the prestigious Grammys Awards on the night of Sunday, March 14, during the celebration of the last and controversial gala of this 2021.

The ceremony took place without an audience and with a limited number of guests. Despite the fact that the Academy announced that Beyoncé would not carry out a presentation as planned, the artist attended the event and ended up raising four of the nine awards for which she was nominated.

Beyoncé was recognized in the categories of best music video for “Brown Skin Girl”, best song and best rap performance for her collaboration on “Savage Remix” and best R&B performance for her single “Black parade”, Which was launched in recognition of the Black Lives Matter movement.

This song was presented in the week of Liberation Day in the United States, which commemorates the end of slavery in that country. Beyoncé announced, at the time of surprise with the subject, that all the proceeds would go to African-American entrepreneurs with small businesses.

“ Happy June 19! Being black is our activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is our right ”He wrote from Instagram when he released his single. “Black Parade”, which will go down in history as the song with which the singer-songwriter broke Alison Krauss’s record for gramophones (27). That’s 28 Grammys for Beyoncé.

