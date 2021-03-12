While pop stars like Dua Lipa and Beyoncé lead the nominations for the 2021 Grammy; The category of best rock performance is composed, for the first time, only by women: Fiona Apple, Phoebe Bridgers, the group of the Haim sisters, Brittany Howard, Grace Potter and Big Thief, the band led by Adrianne Lenker. “The change will be evident this Sunday at the awards ceremony, a few years after Neil Portnow, the former director of the Recording Academy, was criticized for saying that women should ‘step forward’ to to achieve fair representation in the music industry, in which they have been historically marginalized, ”says AFP.

The Academy could change the ‘rules of the game’. From the middle of the 20th century, the image of rock “was soon monopolized by men,” explained Evelyn McDonnell, a university researcher focused on pop culture, music and genre. “The division is clearly seen between what the boys did with the guitars, which was considered rock, and the girls with carding was Motown or pop,” added the Loyola Marymount University professor. “There is a sexist way in which rock is defined as white men with guitars.”

Changes at a slow pace

From the voice of Blondie, Debbie Harry, Patti Smith or Kim Gordon, women have influenced the rock revolution. This year’s nominees, Bridgers and Haim, are relatively new to the scene, Apple – whose 2020 album Fetch The Bolt Cutters was hailed by music authority Pitchfork as a “staunch masterpiece” – saw success in the late 1990s. , and Potter emerged years later. Lenker, Apple, Howard and Bridgers are also vying for the award for best rock song 2021, while the last three are also nominated for best alternative album. Potter adds another nomination for best rock album.

But during the history of the Grammys, the rock awards were divided by gender, except in a few years in which they were merged, since “female performances were lacking.”

Since the 2012 ceremony, they eliminated these distinctions, both in rock and in pop, R&B and country. Only one woman has conquered the category of best rock performance: Howard, as lead singer of the band Alabama Shakes, in 2015.

There is still a long way to go. The University of Southern California study revealed that in the Grammy nominations between 2013 and 2021, of the 1,359 nominees only 13.4% were women. The Academy announced that it is conducting a study to analyze the representation of women in the industry, with data intended to facilitate reforms. “I hope it’s a real mindset shift, and not just one-off affirmative action,” McDonnell said. The changes have been slow to come.

