The singer-songwriter is the main contender for the 66th edition of the Grammy Awards, the most prestigious awards in the American music industry, with nine nominations announced this Friday. She will face pop stars Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo, and rocker Phoebe Bridger, at the ceremony on February 4 in Los Angeles.

She is a versatile American artist who leads the nominations for the next edition of the Grammy Awards, ahead of big names in the pop industry such as Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Billie Eilish, in a year marked by female artists and film blockbusters. ‘Barbie’.

SZA, 34, born Solána Imani Rowe, has been nominated for album of the year with ‘SOS’ and record of the year and song of the year for ‘Kill Bill’, in addition to being shortlisted in several genres, including pop, melodic rap and Progressive and traditional R&B. In total, she has nine nominations.

The song ‘Kill Bill’, also nominated for best R&B performance, takes its name from Quentin Tarantino’s legendary two-part film, with lyrics about the murder of an ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend.





SZA’s competition will primarily come from other female artists, such as rocker Phoebe Bridgers and pop and R&B artist Victoria Monét. Both received seven nominations each, as did Serban Ghenea, who mixed Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnight’ album.

They are followed, with nominations in six categories, by the female rock supergroup boygenius (of which Phoebe Bridgers is a member), as well as Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Jon Batiste, country singer Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, and producer Jack Antonoff for his work with Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey.





The ceremony, which will take place on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, will recognize recordings published between October 1, 2022 and September 15, 2023.

Who will receive the supreme award for album of the year?

Last year’s ceremony saw the triumph of Beyoncé, who became the most awarded artist in the entire history of the Grammys with a total of 32 awards throughout her career. But in the queen category, album of the year, the award eluded him in favor of British pop star Harry Styles.

The Grammy Award for Album of the Year is an award given to “honor artistic achievement, technical proficiency and general excellence in the recording industry, without regard to album sales, chart position or reception of criticism,” indicates the Academy.

This year, they will face:

-‘World Music Radio’, by Jon Batiste

-‘The record’, by boygenius

-‘Endless Summer Vacation’, by Miley Cyrus

-‘Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’, by Lana Del Rey

-‘The Age of Pleasure’, by Janelle Monáe

-‘Guts’, by Olivia Rodrigo

-‘Midnights’, by Taylor Swift

-‘SOS’, by SZA

Jon Batiste is the only male artist in this category. The jazzman had already dominated the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony by winning 5 golden gramophones, including the award for best album of the year. Recognized as a true virtuoso in the United States, the multi-instrumentalist is associated with legends such as Prince, Stevie Wonder and Quincy Jones, with whom he has worked.





Taylor Swift broke a new nominations record

As for Taylor Swift, she has dominated the headlines this year with her spectacular sold-out concert tour, and with the eponymous film ‘The Eras Tour’, which documents the concerts.

And she could make even more history if she wins the album of the year award, as she would become the artist who has won this prestigious category the most times. She would then surpass Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon and Stevie Wonder. Additionally, Taylor Swift is the only female artist to have won this award three times.

But with this announcement of the nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony, Taylor Swift has already broken a record thanks to a new nomination for song of the year. Her shortlisting of her hit ‘Anti-Hero’ made her the first songwriter to score seven nominations in this category, surpassing Lionel Richie and Paul McCartney, who tied with six nominations each.





Although Taylor Swift has not managed to stand out from the pack in terms of nominations this year, those six give her a total of 52 in her career. She has already won 12 Grammy Awards in her career.

At the 66th Grammy ceremony, the other phenomenon to watch out for will be the 2023 blockbuster ‘Barbie’, whose soundtrack songs, ‘What was I made for’ sung by Billie Eilish and ‘Dance the Night’, sung by Dua Lipa, among others, strongly occupy several categories.





A light presence of Latin American music?

Some critics noted a dearth of country, Kpop and especially Latin musicians in the main categories.

“We have to work more with our country voters and continue to invite more country voters into the process,” said Mason Jr., the CEO of the Recording Academy.

“Another thing that surprised me was, with how big the Latin year was this year, (that) we didn’t have more Latin representation in some of the general fields,” he added.

Last year, ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’ by Puerto Rican Bad Bunny had made history by being the first Spanish-language project nominated for album of the year. But for this 2024 edition, no Latin artist appears among the most important categories, despite the success of stars like the Colombian Karol G, or the fact that Mexican music has achieved a global boom.

This is shown, for example, by the fact that the successful Featherweight is nominated for his first Grammy, with his debut album, ‘Génesis’, for best Mexican music album, but was left out of the category of best new artist.





On the other hand, there are only three nominees for best urban music album this year, so the category received less than 40 nominations, and has the only nomination from Karol G, for her historic 2023 album ‘Mañana Se Bonito’.

News of this edition number 66

This year the National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences of the United States has decided to narrow down the nominees for the main categories: album of the year, record of the year and song of the year. They went from ten to eight artists.

There are also three new categories at the 2024 Grammys: best pop dance recording, best African music performance and best alternative jazz album.

“These historic category additions are part of a broader set of updates and amendments, effective immediately at the 2024 Grammys, with the goal of making the Grammy Awards process more fair, transparent and accurate,” As explained by Harvey Mason Jr.





Four of the five artists in the best African music performance category are nominated for the first time: ASAKE & Olamide for ‘Amapiano’, Davido featuring Musa Keys for ‘UNAVAILABLE’, Ayra Starr for ‘Rush’ and Tyla for ‘Water’. The fifth is the already Grammy winner, Burna Boy, for ‘City Boys’.

With AFP, Reuters, AP, EFE and local media