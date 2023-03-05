Los Angeles.- An exhibition that opens this weekend at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles (California, USA) intends to break the preconceived ideas that are held of the Colombian singer Shakira by showing the versatility and all the nuances that surround her career.

“People can have a concrete idea of ​​who Shakira is, as a rocker or as a pop star, and I think this exhibition will give the public a more complex notion,” Jasen Emmons, curator of the show, told EFE.Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience”.

Singer, songwriter, dancer, musician and producer are words that describe one of the most recognized Latinas in the music industry and popular culture.

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll was born in Barranquilla, Colombia, in 1977. At the age of 14, she began to build her career as a professional singer with the album “Magia” and despite the fact that it was a commercial failure, the Colombian never stopped believing in her talent. .

In 1995, he unveiled the album “Pies descalzos” and with it began a new musical phase. of hits that were followed by albums like “Where are the thieves?” and “Laundry Service”, the album that established her internationally by mixing her Latin roots with Anglo-Saxon pop.

“Shakira is an example of everything, from her creative part to the philanthropic part. She always shows this concern and social activism that is important for artists to have,” said Luis Dousdebes, director of the Latin Grammy Awards.

SUPER BOWL COSTUMES AND HIS GUITAR

Organized in four rooms, the exhibition covers different facets of the singer’s career and brings the public of the author of “Anthology” closer to 55 iconic objects that Shakira used at key moments in her career.

Among them, the two suits he wore at the 2020 Super Bowl, the crystal-studded pink guitar she played during her “Fijación Oral” tour in 2007, one of her notebooks with handwritten songs, and the Spanish-English dictionary she used to compose the songs for “Laundry Service.”

“95% of the exhibits are from her personal collection. Luckily she keeps a lot of material from her career and her team provided everything we asked for,” Emmons added.

Attendees will also be able to listen and see Shakira recounting her life as a singer, the challenges she faced as a Latina in the industry, and curious anecdotes she has gone through in her more than 30 years of musical experience.

NO TRACE OF PIQUÉ NOR OF THE INCOME

Emmons and Dousdebes believe that there is no better time to present an exhibition dedicated to Shakira after the rise that her career has taken in recent months with the presentation of songs such as “Te felicito” with Rauw Alejandro, “Monotonía” next to Ozuna and the very recent “TQG” with Karol G.

Being the success of the song “SHAKIRA | BZRP Music Sessions #53” with the Argentine producer Bizarrap the irrefutable proof of the repercussion and validity that his music continues to have.

But not everything has been easy for the singer due to the controversies generated as a result of her separation from ex-soccer player Gerard Piqué and her problems with the Spanish Treasury.

“If someone thinks that they are going to come and find something like that, they will not find anything, we do not want to touch on that subject, she has to handle it and she is doing it well,” Dousdebes considered.

The singer has not yet visited the exhibition that was held in her honor, but it is expected that she will do so at some point in the year when it will be open to the public.

Photograph of a painting with the image of Shakira during a presentation of her Oral Fixation world tour, hanging in the Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience exhibition at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, California, USA. Photo by EFE/ GUILLERMO AZABAL

Previously, the Grammy Museum commemorated the career of Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís in its Latin section, and an exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Latin Recording Academy is planned for 2024.